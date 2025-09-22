First day of fall arrives with the 2025 Autumnal Equinox

Fall is officially here! The Autumnal Equinox marks the start of the season. In this post, we break down what the equinox really means.

By: Alan Crone

It may not seem like it, but the official start of fall is here! And with it come football games, falling leaves, and of course, all the talk about pumpkin spice everything!

From a weather standpoint, we consider Sept. 1 as the start of meteorological fall. But the official start of fall occurs with the autumnal equinox.

What Is the Autumnal Equinox?

The Autumnal Equinox is one of two times each year when the Sun aligns directly above Earth’s equator, making day and night roughly equal in length. It usually falls around September 22 or 23 and marks the official beginning of astronomical fall in the Northern Hemisphere.

Why Does It Happen?

This event occurs because Earth is tilted on its axis, about 23.5 degrees. Remember those globes in school? They were tilted for a reason!

As our planet orbits the Sun, there are two moments, one in March and the other in September, when we’re not tilted toward or away from the Sun.

That alignment is what creates an almost perfect balance between daylight and nighttime.

When Is It in Oklahoma?

In Oklahoma for 2025, the Autumnal Equinox officially occurs on September 22 at 1:19 p.m. CDT. That exact moment marks the start of fall and the point when day and night are nearly equal here.

Does the Weather Change Immediately?

Of course not! While the equinox sets the astronomical tone for fall, the weather often lags behind the calendar. Still, you’ll notice the days getting shorter, mornings cooling down, and the seasonal shift quietly underway.

We usually have several battles between warm and cooler conditions during the early fall periods, and this also brings a secondary severe weather season to the southern and central plains.

What Comes Next?

After the equinox, daylight continues to decline toward the winter solstice in December, resulting in the shortest day of the year.

If you love crisp mornings, changing leaves, and cozy evenings, the Autumnal Equinox is a good sign! It means some changes to cooler weather are eventually on the way!