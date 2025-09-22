Why The Illinois River calls to fly fishing enthusiasts

Nestled along the Illinois River, a hidden jewel in Oklahoma attracts angling enthusiasts worldwide, with its unique Neosho bass drawing passionate fly fishers seeking both tranquility and the thrill of the catch amid stunning fall scenery.

By: Reagan Ledbetter

-

Oklahoma's not considered the center of the universe for fly fishing by any means, but many would call the Illinois River a hidden gem for fly fishing.

The river is home to dozens of species, drawing anglers from across the country and even around the world who come to chase a fish found almost nowhere else.

Reagan Ledbetter traveled to the Illinois River to cast a line.

A Tranquil Escape

On a fall day, a little bit of rain makes for the perfect fishing weather. Reagan set out north of Tahlequah along the Illinois River, about 20 minutes from Lake Tenkiller.

"So the fly fishing draw, there's an artistic side in the casting. In the presentation," said Donavan Clary.

Clary owns Donavan Clary Fishing & Outdoors, a local guide service, and he showed us around an area that he has been fishing for nearly 50 years.

Here, fly fishermen can find peace and quiet in this secluded section of the river.

﻿

"You've literally got 65 miles of river to explore and check out, and places that you'll go and be able to spend all day, and you may not see another person," said Clary.

Clary knows the river like the back of his hand and has a passion for preserving its resources for generations to come.

On this day, Reagan and Clary were able to settle into a scenic spot, and soon the fish started biting

"I grew up in the Pacific Northwest and spent many days fly fishing lakes and streams for rainbow trout," said Reagan, "But fly fishing for bass is a whole new ball game for me. I have always been drawn to fly fishing because it's very technical, like hunting."

The Thrill of the Catch

The northern Illinois River is known for bass, particularly smallmouth. South of Lake Tenkiller, anglers fish for trout year-round. But Reagan and Clary were looking for something more unique.

"I had people from Japan. I've had people from Wales. I've had people from Bolivia," said Clary.

They're all after the Neosho Bass, a unique species only found in a handful of places, originating from the Ozarks. Avid fly fishermen are drawn to the Neosho because, while it is a strain of bass, it fights like a trout.

"That's the gold, the crown jewel," said Clary. "There's no other place better in the world to catch a Neosho bass than right where we're at."

The Growing Community of Anglers

Fishing here is an experience some might compare to fishing in Montana or Colorado.

"They'll come and we'll spend a day up here floating, catching smallmouth and Neosho bass, and they will spend the day below the lake catching trout and striper. And it works out good, especially in the fall," said Clary.

Both Okies and out-of-towners stay for days, taking in all the area has to offer: cabins, canoes, and restaurants.

"The forage is here. The opportunity is here. And the fish are here," said Clary.

Making for a fall adventure that'll have you hooked.

Watch the full Fall Adventures Special here.