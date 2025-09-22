Hartenstein Foundation surprises 12 Oklahoma kids with shopping spree

Community connection amplifies as Isaiah Hartenstein of the OKC Thunder teams up with local organizations for a unique shopping experience, showcasing his commitment to the positive growth of Oklahoma youth.

By: Joe Carmody

-

Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein treated a group of local children to a surprise shopping spree Sunday, partnering with the Hartenstein Foundation and a local sporting goods store to give back to the community.

Event Highlights

Hartenstein and his foundation worked with the Northeast Boys & Girls Club to select 12 children for the special outing. Each child received a $300 gift card to buy new clothes, shoes and sports equipment.

Hartenstein personally spent time with each participant, helping them shop, signing autographs and posing for photos.

Why It Matters

The event aimed to provide more than just material support. By spending the day with the kids, Hartenstein showed his commitment to encouraging and uplifting young people across Oklahoma.

The Boys & Girls Club said the experience was a way to inspire children to pursue their passions on and off the court.

Hartenstein’s Words

“I think just coming back for the first day, I just kinda wanted to give back and have fun with the kids and just give them something cool,” Hartenstein said.

Community Connection

The Hartenstein Foundation continues to foster its relationship with the Boys & Girls Club of Oklahoma County, aligning with the organization’s mission to impact and serve youth in the community.

Hartenstein says this shopping spree is only the first of several events planned for the year.

What’s Next?

Hartenstein emphasized that the shopping spree is just the beginning. The foundation plans more initiatives aimed at supporting children and families across the state, ensuring Thunder fans and community members see continued outreach beyond the basketball court.