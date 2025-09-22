Former Tulsa mayor leads Route 66 mural project for 70th birthday

Route 66 mural, a collaborative effort by Tulsa women artists led by former Mayor Kathy Taylor, captures city’s spirit while promising a vibrant future.

By: Tiffany Lane

-

Former Tulsa Mayor Kathy Taylor marked her 70th birthday by grabbing a paintbrush and leading a new mural project along historic Route 66.

The mural, designed by a group of local women artists, features bright colors and themes inspired by the iconic highway. It was painted on panels of wood outside a vacant building near 11th Street and Lewis Avenue. Taylor said the site is slated to become a hotel.

A birthday celebration through art

Instead of a party, Taylor celebrated her milestone birthday with paint. She said she wanted to show her love for Tulsa and Route 66 while investing in the city’s future.

Designed by Tulsa women

The mural’s design team was made up of Tulsa women artists. Taylor said their vision was to capture the spirit of Route 66 while showcasing creativity and community pride.

Tourism and visibility

Taylor emphasized Route 66 as a driver of tourism and visibility for Tulsa. She said projects like the mural highlight the ways residents are committed to investing in the city’s growth.

A mural that moves

Because the building is expected to undergo renovations, the mural was painted on wood instead of directly on the wall. Taylor said once construction begins, the artwork will be relocated to another spot in Tulsa.