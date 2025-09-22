Mike Gundy talks Oklahoma State’s mistakes, QB development, and job security ahead of Baylor game

Oklahoma St. head coach Mike Gundy addresses team improvement, quarterback growth, and commitment to the Cowboys program ahead of Big 12 clash with Baylor.

By: Drake Johnson

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said Monday he remains fully committed to the Cowboys, addressing questions about his job security while discussing the team’s need to correct mistakes and continue quarterback development ahead of Saturday’s Big 12 matchup against Baylor.

Gundy Confident in Job, Focused on Team

Despite questions swirling about his future, Gundy assured players and fans he is focused on Oklahoma State, not speculation. “I haven't had a player come to me and asked me any of that [about job status]. I’m under contract here for I think about three and a half years. When I was hired, I put my heart and soul into this and I will continue to do that until at some point if I say I don't want to do it or somebody else says we don't want you to do it,” Gundy said.

He added, “I love what I do. I have the exact same amount of energy that I've had from day one doing this. There are still some strategic things that are involved with each team every year based on talent and what's available.”

Addressing Mistakes and Areas for Improvement

Gundy was candid about the team’s errors early in the season, describing them as “fixable” but critical to correct. “We would have five or six glaring mistakes on both sides of the ball. And right now we don't do a good job of overcoming those mistakes… What's the solution? How do we put a plan in place to fix it and make it better? It's really that simple,” he said.

He highlighted two areas of focus: tackling and catching. “We got our head down on four of the six missed tackles… Obviously, we need to rep it during the week. And then with some of the dropped passes, we got to have vision, got to see the ball in, got to get it caught and get it tucked.”

Quarterback Zane Flores Making Progress

Gundy said sophomore quarterback Zane Flores is improving after being put in better situations recently. “Whether people like it or not, we didn't put him in a good situation in Oregon… I felt like our staff put him in a better situation in this last game and I thought he showed some improvement. He showed toughness, he ran, he protected the ball, and he had decent vision of the game. That's going to get better and better,” Gundy said.

Preparing for Baylor: OSU’s Game Plan

Gundy offered a detailed assessment of Baylor’s strengths. “They're athletic… long tall receivers that can make plays. Backs can run. Quarterback's a good player. They protect really well upfront. Defensively, it's what coach has done… corners press, safeties set at 11 or 12 yards, mix the coverages… they're good at it,” he said.

Adjusting to Modern College Football Challenges

Gundy discussed how OSU is adapting to roster limitations and new practice restrictions in college football.

“I think that most of us across the country, the people I've talked to in here, is you have limitations on total amount of practice time. You don't have as many people. So you have to be real careful about the way we used to practice. You know, we practiced here for a long, long time, long, long hours and hard and stuff. We don't really have those numbers now. So that would be the one thing that would answer your question,” he said.

Despite these challenges, Gundy shared his commitment to the team culture and his players.

“That part I really enjoy. But there's never ever become a time that I haven't wanted to come to work and pour my heart and soul into what I do for the players. That has never come about,” he said.