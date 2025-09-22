Long Tail Farm brings exotic animals to Owasso and beyond

Long Tail Farm in Owasso brings exotic and domestic animals to the public through educational programs, events, and live appearances.

By: Brooke Cox

Long Tail Farm, a nonprofit in Owasso, is turning heads—and hearts—with its collection of exotic and domestic animals. Owner Ashlynn Smith said the farm’s mission is to share a love of animals while educating the public about conservation.

On the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch, Smith brought some of the farm’s animals, including Clover the red-tailed boa, Bean the capybara, Sugar the red-ruffed lemur, Gwen the lemur, and Robin, a red kangaroo joey.

Farm Beginnings

Long Tail Farm opened in January 2025, inspired by Smith’s desire to share her passion for animals with friends and family. Early efforts began with a Facebook post offering to bring her kangaroo to local businesses and homes. Within three months, Smith had visited more than 1,000 locations with her animals, demonstrating the public’s enthusiasm.

Today, Long Tail Farm is home to 78 animals, including chickens, ducks, peacocks, pigs, an emu, a mini horse, a highland cow, goats, a coatimundi, snakes, a capybara, lemurs, sugar gliders, rabbits, parrots, kangaroos, and Smith’s dogs and cats.

Educational Mission

The farm has evolved into a nonprofit, Long Tail Learning, which offers a hands-on curriculum to teach conservation. The program is incorporated into public schools, homeschool co-ops, and special events, while still hosting parties, tours, farmers' markets, and pop-up experiences.

Public Access

Long Tail Farm operates by appointment only, welcoming visitors to experience its collection and educational programs in a safe, hands-on environment.

For more information, visit Long Tail Farm on Facebook.