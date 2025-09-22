Experts urge caution with labels on children, stress support over diagnosis

Child development experts stress careful use of labels for children, emphasizing accurate evaluations, strong support systems, and teaching kids to advocate for themselves.

By: Brooke Cox

Parents and caregivers are being encouraged to think carefully about labels applied to children, experts say, emphasizing that a diagnosis is just one part of supporting a child’s growth and education.

The Importance of Accurate Evaluation

Kendra Morgan, a child development expert and founder of Building All Children, said labels like ADHD, autism or dyslexia are sometimes used prematurely.

"We hear it all the time. We have parents come in and say, oh, my kid has ADHD or my kid has autism or my kid has dyslexia, and then, as we're really interviewing them, we realize that they Googled some information, or maybe their teacher told them they might have dyslexia," Morgan said. "In order to get that label, it's just the testing has to be done by the appropriate person to receive that label."

Morgan noted the evaluation process can be lengthy, often taking six to eight months.

"It should take a little bit of time," she said. "Get on the waiting list so that your child can be evaluated."

Creating Support Systems

Once a diagnosis is made, Morgan stressed the importance of building a strong support network for children.

"Just remember that your child has a name and call them by their name and not their label," she said.

Labels, she explained, are intended to help children succeed in school, not define them.

Parents are encouraged to communicate with teachers, seek professional evaluations when necessary, and explore social media or local groups for support.

Advocating for Children

Morgan also highlighted the role of parents and children in self-advocacy.

"As a parent, you are their advocate and you have to fight hard for them," she said. "But also teach them to fight for themselves."

Individualized education plans, such as 504 plans or IEPs, can provide specialized support based on a child’s diagnosis. Pediatricians can also offer guidance and help identify appropriate resources.

Resources and Guidance

For families seeking assistance, Building All Children provides assessments and referrals to help children access the support they need.

"We do not diagnose, but we can get them where they need to go if they need a diagnosis," Morgan said. "There’s a lot of children falling behind that don’t need a diagnosis, but they need the resources to build development."

Families can learn more at buildingallchildren.org.