Inside Oklahoma’s award-winning Airbnb: Hidden gem luxury treehouse gets global attention

Treetopia in Broken Bow, Oklahoma, combines wild adventure and upscale amenities, including suspension bridges, glass-floored platforms, hot tubs, and wilderness views. We look inside one of the most unique stays in the country.

By: Jonathan Cooper

-

An award-winning Oklahoma Airbnb is getting national attention.

Built to look like a luxurious treehouse, a hidden home called Treetopia in Broken Bow is welcoming thrill seekers from around the world. YouTuber Ryan Trahan — with 21 million subscribers — recently named it the best Airbnb in the entire country after visiting 50 states in 50 days.

Our newlywed Jonathan Cooper and his wife Priscila traveled to far southeast Oklahoma, deep in the woods and high in the hills, to check it out.

The Journey to Hochatown

Jonathan and Priscila made the long drive south through the Ouachita Mountains to Hochatown, stopping first for a bite to eat.

They visited a pizza restaurant and a gift shop with a rock band pun for a name. Grateful Head Pizza has exploded in popularity in recent years.

Fueled up on cheesy pizza, they were ready for the Airbnb just 5 minutes away.

Arrival at Treetopia

When you pull up, a long suspension bridge and a massive three-story treehouse greet you.

The owners, David and Sarah Clampitt, were there to welcome them.

The Clampitts bought the land with a dream to build on it.

“It is beautiful,” Sarah says. “You can see for miles and miles and miles, and that’s how we picked this area.”

Building the Dream

After creating a 7-bedroom Airbnb nearby with an indoor slide, their next project became this treehouse.

The first challenge: building the suspension bridge.

“The engineers couldn’t wrap their heads around my thought process,” David said. “They had to engineer the platform with the house, and load factors with winds and all this other crazy stuff.”

Once they solved the bridge, they added a second one leading to a freestanding hot tub.

On the elevated porch, they built a grill, outdoor seating, and a movie screen in a tree. “You can stream through it, we’ve got surround sound here,” David said.

Next to that is a sauna, with a bucket of water for cooling down.

But Jonathan’s favorite part: “One of the coolest parts about this Airbnb is the slide, and I’m about to do it.”

At the base: a waterfall, a swinging porch, and a campfire area.

Inside the Treehouse

If weather doesn’t cooperate, the heated and cooled three-tiered interior has plenty to offer.

The main floor consists of a living and dining area, a kitchen, and a bedroom. Upstairs is a master bedroom with a unique feature.

The bed rolls outside for “luxury camping.” Attached to the bathroom is an outdoor shower.

“There’s a lot of nice nights here,” David said. “This allows you to go luxury camping if you want.”

“Bath right here, rinse off,” Jonathan said. “Fall would be perfect for this.”

Across the hall is a built-in Ms. Pac-Man game and a three-tiered bunk bed for kids.

The third level is for thrill seekers.

Six stories above ground, a glass-floor net lets guests look straight down.

Visitors & What’s Next

Guests come from all over, like a group from Texas celebrating a birthday.

“We all pitched in and we’re celebrating her, yesterday was her birthday,” said Cherie Turner, who’s visiting from San Antonio.

The Clampitts are already working on their next project: a model sandcastle Airbnb on the beach in Alabama, complete with sharks, stingrays, and a moat.

But if that’s not your style, you can always slide into a fall adventure right here in Oklahoma.

Watch the full Fall Adventures Special here.