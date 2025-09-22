Experience the best of fall glamping at Camp Ferncrest

Join Erin Conrad, Stacia Knight, and her daughter, Camryn, as they discover the comforts of 'glamping' at Camp Ferncrest, near Natural Falls State Park.

By: Stacia Knight, Erin Conrad

Our next fall adventure brings together style and comfort with the great outdoors. "Glamping" is a way to go camping with all the comforts of home.

Erin Conrad took Stacia Knight and her daughter, Camryn, camping without any fuss.

Camp Ferncrest: A Nature Lover's Paradise

Tucked away in the trees just a little more than two miles from Natural Falls State Park, the spring-fed waters of Flint Creek flow through Camp Ferncrest. Surrounded by nature, dome tents take the "roughin' it" out of the great outdoors.

So, Erin, Stacia, and her 2-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Camryn, hit the road to check it out for their first-ever girls' glamping trip!

A Family-Friendly Experience

To welcome them, owners Chris and Sean Delano showed them around the property, from the climate-controlled tents to the playground to the creekside commons.

Camp Ferncrest has something for just about everyone, boasting a hot tub and sauna— even a cold plunge for the more adventurous types.

Flint Creek: The Heart of Camp Ferncrest

But the main attraction is, of course, Flint Creek.

“We want people to have the opportunity to reconcile, reflect, reconnect, have fun, make memories, and nature, I think, is a great way to do that,” Chris said.

From summer swimming to a brisk hike in the fall or even a quiet winter getaway, every season here at camp offers a different experience.

"Catch a fish. Go for a swim. Pick up some crawdads. Whatever you want to do, it's the perfect spot to do it," Chris said.

He says one season shines above the rest.

"The fall is my favorite time out here. Everybody who comes out here, I tell them, 'You gotta come back in the fall,'" said Chris.

S'mores and Good Times Around the Fire

After skipping some rocks, getting a lay of the land, and taking full advantage of the playground, the sun began to set on the campgrounds. That meant it was time to gather around the campfire and roast marshmallows for what else—some good old-fashioned s’mores!

While Stacia and Erin dug in, Camryn was not very impressed with their campfire favorite.

Finally, it was time to turn in and get into matching PJs. Instead of some bedtime stories, they stayed up late to get a little energy out.

After a little jumping and a whole lot of giggling, they called it a night.

Watch the full Fall Adventures Special here﻿