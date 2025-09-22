Hiking, history, and hidden spots: A day at Robbers Cave

Discover the beauty of fall in Oklahoma's Robbers Cave State Park, offering diverse hiking trails and outdoor adventure.

By: Lori Fullbright

Fall is the perfect time to enjoy a hike along an Oklahoma trail. Lori and her husband have hiked at 14 different places in Oklahoma, and one of their favorites is Robbers Cave State Park, located near Wilburton.

There's camping, lakes, and a recently remodeled lodge. The trails range from easy to challenging and offer water views, amazing vistas, hills, rocks, and pine trees.

Even on short trails near civilization, snacks are always part of Lori’s hiking plan.

"There's my pretzels, my peanuts, and, of course, the snacks in his bag. Here's the cookies," she said.

Exploring Robbers Cave State Park Trails

The Belle Starr Loop Trail starts right out of the parking lot of the lodge, is about two miles long, and goes by Coon Creek Lake, with a small dam and an old pump station. It has some steep rocks but also easy walks through the woods.

"I love all the rocks. They're so pretty, especially with all the moss on them. Really cool," Lori said.

Lori snapped some pictures of the two of them on the trail.

This is one of ten trails at the park, ranging from paved and wheelchair-accessible paths to short, easy trails for beginners, up to the Mountain Trail, a six-mile hike out and back with lots of steep climbs, great views, and lakes. Lori and her husband hiked it last October.

Hiking with Friends and Family

Christopher and Emily are from Oklahoma City but took the day off just to come over and hike here with their dogs, Scout and Lucy.

They've hiked in Arizona, Texas, Arkansas, and all four corners of Oklahoma.

"I loved it; it's really pretty," Emily said.

"This state has a lot more to offer than people give it credit for," Christopher said.

Including this wedding venue, right outside the lodge.

"As you look across the overlook at the lodge, you can see Coon Creek Ridge Lake, and it's almost like nature knows you want that view, so the trees are set up perfectly for that," Angela Bohannon, the park director, said.

The lodge has been remodeled, and the rooms are spacious and modern, offering all the amenities of a hotel. But if you want something more rustic, there are one- and two-bedroom cabins that are still rustic on the outside but fully remodeled on the inside.

Plus, there are yurts and even a covered wagon for a "glamping" experience.

A Family-Friendly Destination

Families come back year after year, sometimes for decades, for family reunions and holiday get-togethers.

"We get a lot of folks who come out just for the day. Some are repeat guests, and we have a lot who just stumble onto it and don't realize how much Robbers Cave has to offer. Sometimes, they just sit and enjoy the view," Bohannon said.

"I think the thing I liked best last time was the pizza and barbecue,” Lori said. “Yeah, the pizza was really good."

Even the restaurant keeps the cave theme of the park.

Outlook Kitchen is known for its pizza but has all kinds of delicious food, including a big breakfast menu.

The Robbers Cave Trail

The Robbers Cave Trail is probably most well-known, famous for being a hideout for outlaws back in the day, including the Youngers, the Daltons, Jesse James, and Belle Starr.

The sandstone cliffs and pine trees were once home to ancient tribes, trappers, and miners, and now delight people who love seeing nature at its best. The park was established in 1935 as one of Oklahoma's seven original state parks. Some trails are challenging to navigate.

But for those who want something less challenging, peaceful walks are available, where you can enjoy scenic bluffs and learn about the cultural history and the plants and animals that call this place home.

No matter which trail you choose, you'll make great memories to treasure for a lifetime.

Watch the full Fall Adventures Special here.