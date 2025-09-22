Tulsa Football Coach Tre Lamb on OSU win: “We can beat good opponents”

Following Tulsa’s first win over Oklahoma State since 1998, head coach Tre Lamb pointed to red zone struggles and the need for consistency ahead of Saturday’s American Athletic Conference clash at Tulane.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Tulsa head coach Tre Lamb opened his weekly press conference on a somber note, offering condolences to the family of former Appalachian State head coach Shawn Clark, who passed away Sunday at the age of 50 after suffering a stroke.

“Coach Clark was someone I respected. It’s a tough day for the college football world, and we’re certainly thinking about his family and what they’re going through.”

From there, the focus shifted to Friday’s 31–28 upset of Oklahoma State in Stillwater. The victory marked Tulsa’s first over the Cowboys since 1998 and its first in Stillwater since 1951.

“Really good win for us Friday, super pleased with our effort. I think we played our best so far, but we have to play better. Our goal is to get better each week. We can win on the road, beat good opponents, and win close games. We need those three things because we’re going to be in a lot of them.”

Despite the historic win, the Golden Hurricane must improve in several areas. Settling for field goals rather than finishing drives in the red zone remains a concern. Tulsa needs to be more aggressive and efficient offensively.

The focus now turns to Tulane.

OSU Win a Milestone, But Not the Finish Line

The 31–28 victory over Oklahoma State was program-defining, but the message was clear Tulsa can’t get complacent. “We made a lot of mistakes that are going to bite us if we keep repeating them.”

Red Zone Struggles Continue

Tulsa continues to leave points on the field. “We’ve got to be better at scoring touchdowns. We’re settling for field goals instead of finishing drives.”

Tulane Is a True Test

Tulane comes in as perhaps the most complete opponent Tulsa has faced. The Green Wave feature a transfer quarterback from BYU, speed at receiver, a strong ground game, and one of the most physical defenses in the American.

“Tulsa’s Team” Identity

The program continues to lean on its mantra: embrace the city, recruit locally, and build pride in the 918. “It’s very important for us to be Tulsa’s team… I want folks in Tulsa to take pride in what we’re building.”

Quarterback Decision Still Up in the Air

Kirk Francis was held out against Oklahoma State after not looking fully healthy in practice, a decision that left him emotional given the in-state rivalry. He returned to practice this week and looked sharp, but no final call has been made between Francis and Baylor Hayes. Lamb acknowledged it will be difficult not to stick with the freshman quarterback, who has played well, while also recognizing Francis as a team captain with past success.

