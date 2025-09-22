Kellyville farm brings back its Highland Cow Paint Party classes

High On A Hill Dairy Goats is hosting monthly classes at its farm in Kellyville where people can paint and interact with miniature Highland cows and baby goats.

By: Alyssa Miller

A farm in Kellyville known for its goat yoga and cow cuddling sessions, is now getting the word out about its Highland Cow Paint Party classes. High On A Hill Dairy Goats plans to offer these classes monthly through the spring.

The farm is at 15362 S. 217th W. Ave.

The Artist

Local artist Kaya Woods is teaching the Highland Cow Paint Party classes.

"I love being with animals, love seeing the sunshine, the plants, and, heck, I even love the smells," she said.

Woods also owns her own business painting murals, windows, portraits, and prints. You can find her on Facebook or Instagram.

The Classes

Woods picks a different painting for each class and takes participants step-by-step through the process to make it.

"I just teach easy ways of painting that anybody can do," she said. "Every step is really simple. A lot of people come in thinking that they cannot do it, and then by the end of it, they are covered in paint, smiling, and happy."

The Highland Cow Paint Party classes are about 3 hours long and held inside the barn at High On A Hill Dairy Goats. Owner Leah Chatron said half the time is spent painting while the other half is spent interacting with the animals.

"Some of them are naturally more friendly and they really want the attention, and others are kind of more laid back and will just do their own thing," she added.

The Benefits

The classes are a form of art and animal therapy all in one. The benefits include reduced anxiety and stress, improved mood and overall well-being, and enhanced cognitive function.

"It just releases serotonin to paint with the animals," said Woods. "Cuddling in the middle of painting is, like, the best."

Chatron said that is the reason she started the farm and all its activities.

"The animals have brought me, personally, a lot of joy, comfort, and peace," she continued, "A lot of people that grew up in the city did not get to experience farm animals, but wanted to, so I really like combining the petting and seeing the animals with another form of relaxing therapy."

More Information

The next Highland Cow Paint Party class is on Sunday, September 28, from 1-4 p.m. The cost is $50 per person.

Adults and children 8 and older are welcome to take a class. More classes will be added monthly. For more information, visit the farm's website.