Police say shooter questioned and released after deadly shooting at Tulsa gas station

By: Reagan Ledbetter

-

A man is dead after a fight and shooting outside of a gas station just west of downtown Tulsa on Sunday.

The victim is 36-year-old Justin Mattingly. Tulsa Police say the shooter was questioned by investigators and later released, pending further investigation.

Police say the two men knew each other, but not well. Police aren't sure what impact that had on them getting into an argument inside the store and then later escalating to a shooting.

What happened?

Tulsa Police say Justin Mattingly was shot in the head Sunday night while on his motorcycle near the gas pumps at a west Tulsa gas station. Witnesses told police it started with an argument between Mattingly and the shooter inside the store, minutes before.

"It was to the point where it was noticed by the staff at the QT, and it went back out into the parking lot. Now that we are back out into the parking lot, this argument continues to grow and grow and now turns into a physical altercation," said Captain Richard Meulenberg with Tulsa Police.

Police say the victim made threats to the shooter, and the shooter got back into his car. Police say the victim later rode up on his motorcycle and kicked the car door.

"The shooter, by his admission, feels as though his life is being threatened, so then he fires rounds, striking and killing the victim on the motorcycle," said Meulenberg.

Violence in Tulsa

Police say that although no arrests have been made in this case, they are seeing too many altercations escalate to gunfire.

"I would say the vast majority of the violence we see in the city comes because people let their emotions get the best of them. Emotions climb and climb and climb," said Meulenberg.

Investigation is ongoing

Investigators are using the gas station's several cameras to hopefully give them a better idea about what happened.

"In this situation, it's possible there were witnesses there in the parking lot, there were witnesses there who saw what happened before," said Meulenberg.

Police say the shooter stayed on scene and was interviewed by police before being released.

Anyone who witnessed the fight or the shooting or has any information can call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

The investigation is ongoing, and Tulsa Police will send the case to the Tulsa County District Attorney to determine if any charges are filed.