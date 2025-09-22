Impact of TU's win against OSU felt beyond the field

The University of Tulsa is heading into the week with optimism and momentum after a big win against Oklahoma State University in Stillwater. The last time TU beat OSU was at home in 1998. The last time TU won the matchup in Stillwater, Harry Truman was president.

By: Amy Slanchik

The University of Tulsa is heading into the week with optimism and momentum after a big win against Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.

The last time TU beat OSU was at home in 1998. The last time TU won the matchup in Stillwater was in 1951, when Harry Truman was president.

The impact of Tulsa's win is being felt beyond the field.

"I think it's great for everybody on campus. One, as a student, it gives you something to be proud of,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Justin Moore said.

He said the game showed what TU is capable of.

"We are in the process of trying to build a program to where there's not that much time in between big victories, and this becomes more the norm,” Moore said.

And with the game on ESPN, high visibility meant more eyes on Tulsa, possibly attracting future students and athletes.

"Athletics is the front porch of the university, and so a lot of times it's the way for people to learn about the university that don't know much about it all across the country and sometimes the world,” Moore said.

"I definitely lost my voice. I woke up that next day with a frog in my throat. It was, I was screaming the whole time, probably to the dismay of a lot of Oklahoma State fans,” TU Junior Cooper Donathan said. “But I don't regret it. It was a lot of fun. So it was amazing."

Donathan is proud of the Golden Hurricane and is looking forward to the rest of the season.

"You can really feel the hype on campus,” he said. “And it's really building up to our next game against Tulane, which is another huge game for the program. And we all look forward to it."

"Tulane's a great team. It'll be a really tough game for us,” Moore said. “And our conference is really strong this year. But I think, again, we've shown what we're capable of, and we're just going to try to use that momentum to carry us through the rest of the year."

TU’s next game is at home, on Saturday at 3 p.m. Tickets start at about $25.