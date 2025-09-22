2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black set to be historic

Monday, September 22nd 2025, 5:33 pm
The 45th edition of the Ryder Cup is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated golf events in history. Scheduled for Sept. 26–28, 2025, at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, the biennial showdown will once again pit the United States against Europe in a battle for golf’s ultimate team prize.
The Americans will try to bounce back after Europe’s victory in Rome in 2023. Team USA has dominated recent Ryder Cups on home soil, including a record 19–9 win at Whistling Straits in 2021. With the event returning stateside, the U.S. will aim to keep that trend alive.
Europe hasn’t won a Ryder Cup on U.S. soil since the “Miracle at Medinah” in 2012, when it overcame a 10–6 deficit on the final day. Captain Luke Donald, along with veterans Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose, were all part of that squad. The Europeans will look to repeat that feat in 2025 and capture back-to-back titles.
Scoring works on a point system with 28 total points available. Europe, as the defending champion, needs 14 points to retain the trophy, while the U.S. must secure 14.5 to win it back.
United States (Automatic Qualifiers): Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, J.J. Spaun, Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau.
Captain’s Picks: Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns.
Europe (Automatic Qualifiers): Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Rasmus Højgaard.
Captain’s Picks: Viktor Hovland, Sepp Straka, Ludvig Åberg, Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm.
The United States leads the overall series 27–15–2, but Europe has had the upper hand in recent decades, winning eight of the last 11 Ryder Cups since 2000.
