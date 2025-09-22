2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black set to be historic

The 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black will see Team USA try to reclaim the trophy on home soil, while Europe aims for its first road victory since the Miracle at Medinah in 2012.

The 45th edition of the Ryder Cup is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated golf events in history. Scheduled for Sept. 26–28, 2025, at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, the biennial showdown will once again pit the United States against Europe in a battle for golf’s ultimate team prize.

United States Looks to Reclaim the Cup

The Americans will try to bounce back after Europe’s victory in Rome in 2023. Team USA has dominated recent Ryder Cups on home soil, including a record 19–9 win at Whistling Straits in 2021. With the event returning stateside, the U.S. will aim to keep that trend alive.

Europe Seeks Rare Road Triumph

Europe hasn’t won a Ryder Cup on U.S. soil since the “Miracle at Medinah” in 2012, when it overcame a 10–6 deficit on the final day. Captain Luke Donald, along with veterans Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose, were all part of that squad. The Europeans will look to repeat that feat in 2025 and capture back-to-back titles.

Ryder Cup Format & Rules

Foursomes (Friday & Saturday mornings): Teams of two alternate shots with the same ball. Strategy in pairing selection is critical. Four-ball (Friday & Saturday afternoons): Teams of two play their own ball, with the best score counting. Singles (Sunday): All 12 players from each side compete in head-to-head match play.

Scoring works on a point system with 28 total points available. Europe, as the defending champion, needs 14 points to retain the trophy, while the U.S. must secure 14.5 to win it back.

Schedule

Friday, Sept. 26: Foursomes at 6:10 a.m.; Four-ball at 11:25 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 27: Foursomes at 6:10 a.m.; Four-ball at 11:25 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 28: Singles at 11:02 a.m.

2025 Ryder Cup Teams

United States (Automatic Qualifiers): Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, J.J. Spaun, Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau.

Captain’s Picks: Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns.

Europe (Automatic Qualifiers): Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Rasmus Højgaard.

Captain’s Picks: Viktor Hovland, Sepp Straka, Ludvig Åberg, Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm.

Series History

The United States leads the overall series 27–15–2, but Europe has had the upper hand in recent decades, winning eight of the last 11 Ryder Cups since 2000.