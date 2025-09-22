This Week In Big 12 Football: Week 5

Oklahoma State kicks off Big 12 play against Baylor this weekend. Around the league, QBs Robertson, Daniels, Hoover, and Morton rank top-10 nationally for passing touchdowns.

By: Scott Pfeil

Week 5 of the Big 12 football season is here. There are 3 conference teams in action on Friday night. Arizona State hosts No. 24 TCU at 8 pm, and Houston travels to Oregon State in a non-conference showdown at 9:30. Oklahoma State opens Big 12 play on Saturday, as the Pokes host Baylor at 2:30 pm at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Here's a look at some of the other news and notes from around the league:

The Big 12 has eight wins versus Power Four opponents, which ties the 2002 season as the most non-conference wins against major conference opponents in league history. The Conference's eight non-conference wins against Power Four opponents in 2025 are the second most in FBS. Seven of the 30 undefeated FBS programs entering Week Five are from the Big 12, tied for the second most of any conference. Big 12 QB Club: Baylor's Sawyer Robertson, Kansas' Jalon Daniels, TCU's Josh Hoover, and Texas Tech's Behren Morton all rank in the top 10 nationally in passing touchdowns. Big 12 QB Club: Josh Hoover from TCU and Sawyer Robertson from Baylor rank first and third in FBS in passing yards at 333.3 and 330.0 yards per game, respectively. TCU (7 wins - T-2nd), BYU (5 wins - T-9th) and Iowa State (5 wins - T-9th) give the Big 12 Conference three of the 13 longest active win steaks in FBS. BYU (T-1st), Arizona (T-6th), UCF (T-6th), Houston (11th), Texas Tech (14th) and Cincinnati (20th) give the Conference six of the top 20 scoring defenses in the country. Texas Tech is the first Big 12 team to win each of its first four games of a season by at least 24 points since Baylor set a conference record by starting a season with six straight such wins in 2015. TCU's Eric McAlister's 254 receiving yards vs. SMU are the most in an FBS game this year and made him the seventh Big 12 player ever to have at least 250 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in a game.



