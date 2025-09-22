OU's permanent SEC rivals include Texas, Missouri and Ole Miss; report

According to an On3 report, Oklahoma will face Texas, Missouri, and Ole Miss as its three permanent SEC opponents from 2026–29 under the league’s new nine-game schedule format.

By: News 9

The SEC is preparing to unveil its full four-year football scheduling format Tuesday evening, but reports have already surfaced revealing who Oklahoma’s permanent opponents will be starting in 2026.

According to On3’s Chris Low, the Sooners will face Texas, Missouri, and Ole Miss every year from 2026 through 2029 as part of the league’s move to a nine-game conference schedule. Each SEC team will play three annual opponents and rotate through the remaining 12 teams over a four-year cycle, ensuring every school plays both a home and away series. The conference will review the setup every four years to maintain fairness and competitive balance.

Red River Rivalry Stays Intact

Keeping Texas on Oklahoma’s schedule was a given. The Red River Rivalry is one of if not the best rivalry in college football. The Sooners and Longhorns have played 120 times since 1900 and every season since 1929. Texas leads the all-time series 64-51-5, though Oklahoma has won 11 of the last 16 matchups. The 121st meeting is set for Oct. 11, 2025, in Dallas.

Renewing History with Missouri

Missouri was another natural choice. Oklahoma and Mizzou have a long history dating back to 1902, with 97 matchups overall. The two schools played annually from 1919 until Missouri left for the SEC in 2011. Oklahoma holds a 67-25-5 series edge. The rivalry was reignited last season when OU visited Columbia for the first time since 2010, and the Tigers will travel to Norman later this fall for the first time in 14 years.

Ole Miss a Surprising Addition

The third permanent opponent, Ole Miss, is a bit of a surprise. Many expected LSU, Florida, Arkansas, or Texas A&M to land on OU’s schedule. The Sooners and Rebels have little history, having played just twice. Ole Miss won the Independence Bowl matchup in 1999 and last season’s regular-season game in Oxford, giving the Rebels a 2-0 all-time record against OU. Ole Miss will visit Norman in October 2025 for the first time ever, kicking off what will become an annual SEC clash.

SEC Priorities in Scheduling

In creating the 2026–29 schedules, the SEC focused on protecting historic rivalries, ensuring competitive fairness, maintaining rotational frequency, and balancing home/away matchups. The new nine-game schedule guarantees that each program will play all 15 of the other SEC schools both home and away over a four-year period.

SEC Annual Opponents (2026–29)

Oklahoma: Texas, Missouri, Ole Miss Texas: Texas A&M, Arkansas, Oklahoma Missouri: Arkansas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma Ole Miss: Mississippi State, LSU, Oklahoma Alabama: Auburn, Tennessee, Mississippi State Arkansas: LSU, Texas, Missouri Auburn: Alabama, Georgia, Vanderbilt Florida: Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina Georgia: Auburn, Florida, South Carolina Kentucky: Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee LSU: Arkansas, Ole Miss, Texas A&M Mississippi State: Alabama, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt South Carolina: Georgia, Florida, Kentucky Tennessee: Alabama, Kentucky, Vanderbilt Texas A&M: Texas, LSU, Missouri Vanderbilt: Auburn, Mississippi State, Tennessee

The SEC will officially unveil the full four-year schedules, including sites, Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network.