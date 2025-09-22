Some Oklahoma State fans call for change amid disappointing start to season

OSU fans in Stillwater are reacting to the loss against Tulsa, with some calling for coaching changes.

By: Cal Day

-

Some Oklahoma State fans are frustrated after last Friday's loss to Tulsa in Stillwater. Several are calling for a head coaching change following the Pokes' 11th loss in the last 12 games.

"I love Gundy, I think he's iconic," said Ella Talley, an Oklahoma State junior. "But, I genuinely think he needs to go."

Other students echoed similar sentiments.

"I'm part of the boat, I'm part of the crew that's wanting more of a strict change," said one student. "It's just pretty disheartening to show up in that stadium and just kind of watch that result," said another.

The losses are felt by people in the community, too.

"It's just kind of harder to push a product when the product's not there on the field," said Dustin Macdonald, owner of Chris' University Spirit store near campus.

Macdonald's shop sells OSU clothing and other memorabilia. He hopes Gundy can turn it around.

"I think at the end of the tenure, whenever that is--sooner than later, later than sooner--we all want it to end great," he said.

Talley said she will support the Cowboys no matter who is at the helm.

"We're always loyal and true to everybody," she said. "We're never going to jump on the bandwagon of another team."

There is no indication that a coaching change will be made. The Pokes have a chance to turn things around in their conference opener against the Baylor Bears on Saturday.