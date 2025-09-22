Oklahoma food trucks get a safety check: New inspection standards begin statewide

New Oklahoma law mandates consistent fire inspections for food trucks. More on free inspections that food vendors can attend.

By: Kim Jackson

A new law is now in effect, giving the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal the responsibility of inspecting food trucks. Up until recently, the job fell solely on the local agencies across the state. Now, the fire marshal says there will be more safety and consistency for all Oklahomans.

“It is about consistency. Mobile food vendors were having some issues, where one community would require one thing, and another, another thing,” said Assistant State Fire Marshal James Fullingim.

What Are They Doing?

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is holding September inspection events to help mobile food truck operators meet the inspection deadline of November 1st. 75 truck businesses registered to attend the first one in Tulsa.

“I feel a lot better. We know everything is going to be legal, and it’s safe. And everyone else is going to be OK. There is a lot of weight lifted off,” said Lynne Walters with Slush Face Slushies.

Why It Matters

While consumers are concerned about access to some of their favorite foods, inspectors are considering safety, especially for those trucks that operate with propane to prepare food.

“These things have the possibility of exploding, so they have LP gas in them, that operates most of the cooking equipment in them so there is an explosion hazard that goes along with the fire hazard,” explained Fullingim.

Who Does Inspections?

The state fire marshal’s office conducts inspections, along with the health department, and the LPG Administration (for propane use). Those organizations were also part of the inspection event. They cite issues and challenges that the truck owners must address. Jay Schraad of IDK Food Trucks says he will have to do some work.

“It wasn’t bad. We have to relocate our regulator. And I have to move my gas lines down, but other than that. It is pretty good,” said Schraad, who says they have great burgers. “We want to be on the up and up because we want to travel with it.”

When can food trucks get inspected?

There will be multiple free inspections that food vendors can attend. All events will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 22 & 23 — 12222 State Farm Blvd, Tulsa, Okla. Sept. 30 & Oct. 1 — Woodward City Events Center, 105A Temple Houston Dr., Woodward, Okla. Oct. 6 & 7 — Southeast Expo Center, 4500 W. Hwy 20, McAlester, Okla. Oct. 14 & 15 — 601 NW Ferris Ave, Lawton, Okla.

The State Fire Marshal is asking food vendors to sign up ahead of time and scan the QR code below to sign up.