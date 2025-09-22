'Chrysler-Plymouth Tower' historic sign removed for refurbishment and relocation to Route 66

The historic Chrysler-Plymouth Tower sign is moving to a more visible location in Bristow in advance of the Route 66 Centennial.

Monday, September 22nd 2025, 6:45 pm

By: Emory Bryan


BRISTOW, Okla. -

One of the most recognizable landmarks in Bristow has been taken down for restoration work and an eventual relocation.

The Chrysler-Plymouth Tower and Plaza project involves moving a 1949 sign tower to a more visible location along Route 66. The state awarded the local historical society funding for the project, which will be completed in early 2026.

Monday, workers from 4-Point Crane and Trucking used a large crane to lift off each of the Chrysler letters and lower them to the ground. The plans call for the letters to be refurbished and relit with neon.

The tower was removed in several pieces and will be reconstructed at the original 102' height, in a plaza 3 blocks from the original location.
