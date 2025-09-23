Gundy takes positive tone in addressing job status

OSU’s Mike Gundy is three games into his 21st season as head coach of the Cowboys, and despite his team’s recent struggles he says he’s as energetic and motivated as ever to flip the momentum back in a positive direction.

By: John Holcomb

-

When Mike Gundy was asked late during his weekly news conference if he was committed to coaching the Cowboys beyond this year, he said, “100 percent.”

“I’m under contract here for I think three and a half years, but when I was hired to take this job ever since that day I’ve put my heart and soul into this, and I will continue to do that until at some point if I say I don’t want to do it or if someone else says we don’t want you to do it,” Gundy said. “My demeanor, my daily operation, and I’m talking mine personally, you asked about me, never changes. It’s not about me. It’s about the team and about the organization. That’s the way I see it, and it will always be that way. But I love what I do. I have the exact same amount of energy that I’ve had from day one doing this.”

It’s been talked about a lot- the number of new faces on this OSU roster- and many of them have had to battle through adversity in their college careers prior to getting to Stillwater. So it’s just another step in the process as they get ready for the Big 12 opener.

Offensive lineman Noah McKinney, who transferred in from UNLV two years ago, believes good things can still happen.

“Because we’ve done it before. I’ve been here while we’ve done it,” said the redshirt junior. “We’ve been in a bad spot and done nothing but fight. Coach Gundy’s a fighter; he’s going to fight no matter what position he’s in, and I feel like he brings in players who are going to fight for him no matter what. I know I will, and I know everyone in that locker room will.”

The battle with Baylor is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Stillwater.