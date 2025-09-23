Woman attacked by dogs in Okmulgee loses all four limbs; police say one dog was killed after the attack

After losing all four of her limbs after a dog attack, Janelle Scott had another surgery Monday and has more scheduled for this week.

We have a heartbreaking update on a woman who survived a dog attack in Okmulgee last week. She has now lost both her arms and both her legs after another surgery this weekend.

Janelle told her mother that this is difficult, but she can and will get through this for her son and her mother, who hasn't left her side.

Staying positive

After losing so much, it's not easy staying positive, but Janelle Scott is trying.

"Every time she tried to do stuff, she had lifted the arm that was amputated, and she called it her lucky fin," said Janelle's mother, Cheryl.

She appreciates her daughter's humor, especially when she's trying to stay strong for both of them.

"I have to encourage her, and then I have to take a break outside and do my crying. I try not to cry in front of her, I don't want her to see me like this," said Scott.

After Janelle lost her right arm and one of her legs, she was expecting to lose another leg, but when she woke up from surgery, her left arm had been amputated too.

"That was hard for her because she was left-handed, so she thought she's gonna get to keep her left arm," said Scott.

Janelle has another surgery in a few days to remove more of her legs. They're hoping she will have enough muscle remaining on both her legs and left arm to be eligible for prosthetics.

Scott says Janelle will be in the hospital for the next few months.

"Remember, we're strong women, and we're going to beat this," said Scott.

Okmulgee Police's update

Okmulgee police say they know for certain one dog was involved, and that dog was killed by the victim's boyfriend.

Police say there was another dog on the scene, but officers didn't find evidence that the second dog was involved in the attack, so that animal is still alive.

The person taking care of the dog got a ticket for violating animal codes.

Cheryl says Janelle was riding her bike to a friend's trailer last week when two pitbulls from inside attacked her.

Okmulgee police say the dogs were secured in a trailer near East 12th St, but it was broken into, which may have been why the dogs got outside.

Police say the person who lived in the trailer wasn't home at the time of the attack. Cheryl says Janelle didn't know he wasn't at the trailer.

Okmulgee police say the owner of the dogs was in jail at the time of the attack, and the person taking care of them was ticketed.

Police say this attack is still under investigation.

