Golf legend Jack Nicklaus spends Monday in Tulsa, Owasso

Golf’s all time leading major championship winner was in Tulsa on Monday to lend support to the upcoming Compliance Solutions Championship at The Patriot in Owasso.

By: John Holcomb

-

85-year-old Jack Nicklaus may not play much golf anymore, but his presence is as strong as ever. The 18-time (20 if you count his two US Amateur titles) major champion toured The Patriot in Owasso on Monday with good friend and Folds of Honor founder Lt Col Dan Rooney.

“First of all, he’s protected us, allowed our way of life to continue. He’s dedicated his life to that,” Nicklaus said of Rooney, a longtime fighter pilot. “Now he’s dedicated his life to those who aren’t so fortunate, who were trying to protect us. He’s done a great job with it, and he's educating the kids.”

Nicklaus was also honored Monday evening at Oral Roberts University, at a dinner that included a performance of the musical “Oklahoma.”

This is Ryder Cup week. The competition begins Friday at Bethpage Black on Long Island, NY. Nicklaus is famous in the sport for many things, including a gesture during the 1969 Ryder Cup known as “The Concession,” when he picked up the ball marker of Englishman Tony Jacklin on the 18th hole of their match, halving the outcome. We asked the golf great if the modern-day competition has lost too much of that gentlemanly touch.

“Unfortunately, the world has lost a little bit of that,” said Nicklaus. “I think we need to be more mindful of what the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup really is all about. It’s really about bringing two golfing organizations together for the goodwill and growth and spirit of the game.”

Nicklaus says he’s never been to Bethpage, but that it seems like a great venue. He didn’t make a prediction on this weekend’s outcome but did say he thinks the US team is well-positioned to “give it a good run.”

The Compliance Solutions Championship is the next-to-last event in the Korn Ferry Tour finals series. The competition at the Patriot begins Thursday, October 2nd. The top 20 players on the KFT points list at the end of the season earn a PGA Tour card for next season.