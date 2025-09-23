Tulsa Public Schools Launches TPS READS Tutoring Program

Tulsa Public Schools has approved the TPS READS Tutoring Program to help economically disadvantaged students close reading gaps. The initiative will offer targeted tutoring in reading and math at 25 lower-performing schools, using a $3 million grant. Each session will last 90 minutes, three times a week, starting after the fall break on October 20th.

By: MaKayla Glenn

-

Q: What initiative was approved by Tulsa Public Schools?

A: Tulsa Public Schools approved the TPS READS Tutoring Program, aimed at closing reading gaps and helping students catch up to grade level.

Q: What demographic does the TPS Reads initiative target?

A: The initiative targets economically disadvantaged students who have been scoring lower than their peers.

Q: How will the program be implemented?

A: The program will involve four teachers working with 16 students in six-week cycles, with each tutoring session lasting 90 minutes, after school, three times a week.

Q: What subjects will the tutoring focus on?

A: The teachers will focus on reading and math.

Q: How is the program funded?

A: The district received a three-million-dollar grant from the State Department of Education to pay for the program.

Q: What did Erin Armstrong, TPS Chief Learning Officer, say about high-dosage tutoring?

A: Erin Armstrong stated, “High dosage tutoring is a proven research-based way to give students more at-bats and more experience in the areas they need support. In the past, we saw that students grew more than their peers who weren't engaged in high-dosage tutoring. This time, we can reach more schools and more students.”

Q: What did Superintendent Walters say regarding the program?

A: “The national decline is unlike anything we have seen. Literacy is the foundation for everything our students learn. The bottom line is: if you can’t read, you can’t be successful,” said Superintendent Walters.

“By investing in targeted tutoring, we are giving Oklahoma students the tools they need to succeed in school, in their careers, and in life. This is about results, accountability, and making sure every child has the opportunity to thrive.”

Q: Is this the first time TPS has attempted this program?

A: No, this isn’t the second time TPS has tried this program. Recent assessments indicate that students are returning to pre-COVID performance levels.

Q: When is the TPS Reads program set to launch?

A: The TPS Reads program is set to launch right after the fall break, around October 20th.