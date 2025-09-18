Kim Jackson is an award-winning journalist and communications professional with more than two decades of experience telling stories that inform, inspire, and make an impact.

She graduated from the University of Tulsa and has spent more than 20 years covering news in Tulsa, building trusted connections with the community she now serves again as a reporter for KOTV. She has also reported from one of the nation’s most competitive media markets—Washington, D.C.—covering major national and local news stories, and brings that sharp, front-line perspective back home to Tulsa.

Kim’s work has always centered on giving a voice to communities and uncovering stories that matter. She was among the first Tulsa journalists to interview survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, preserving their accounts before their passing. Beyond the newsroom, she has long championed community health and wellness, organizing Couch to 5K programs in underserved neighborhoods and partnering with organizations such as the YMCA, the American Heart Association, and Tulsa Public Schools.

Her dedication has earned recognition including Woman of the Year by the Tulsa Women of Color Expo and the Award of Excellence from the Oklahoma Education Association. Kim is also an entrepreneur and hopes to inspire women to reach their full potential. Whether reporting breaking news, highlighting community issues, or amplifying voices often left unheard, she is committed to delivering journalism that connects people and creates impact.

Kim is married and has four children, two bonus sons, and six grandchildren.



