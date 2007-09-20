One Dead After SW OKC Officer-Involved Shooting
One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting happened Sunday in southwest Oklahoma City, police said. Full Story
A Saturday night sobriety checkpoint resulted in six DUI arrests, 111 citations issued, four drug arrests and one felony warrant arrest, the Tulsa...Full Story
Troopers said it happened near the Prairie Springs subdivision. There were no injuries. Full Story
Three Tulsa Police officers were involved in a deadly shooting Saturday night, June 24. The suspect was identified as Jimmie Bevenue, 47. Full Story
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said a Covington man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Garfield County Saturday night.Full Story
One person was sent to the hospital after a rollover crash on Highway 75 at Interstate 44 overnight Sunday.Full Story
