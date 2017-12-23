Oklahoma weather forecast, current conditions, watches & warning - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Meet Radar, News On 6's Weather Dog. Radar joins the weather team & teaches severe weather safety.

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

    Learn what you should do to stay Ahead of the Storm, with News On 6.

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

    Use this printable map to track storms as they move into your area.

  • Slick Start To The Holiday Weekend

    The snow has moved out, but be careful! It’s still a slick start to our holiday weekend across Green Country.

  • Multiple Oklahoma Counties Under Winter Weather Advisory

    Colder air has arrived! Drizzle will be possible this morning and some locations west and northwest of the metro have dropped below freezing. For a couple hours this morning, parts of Osage, Pawnee & Payne counties might have to deal with freezing drizzle. 

  • Winter Returns To Oklahoma On Friday

    Warm and breezy today with partly cloudy skies. Winds are breezy out of the south today around 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be near 60 by noon today with highs in the mid to upper 60s. 

