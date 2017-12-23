The zip code you have entered is invalid.
The snow has moved out, but be careful! It’s still a slick start to our holiday weekend across Green Country.More >>
Colder air has arrived! Drizzle will be possible this morning and some locations west and northwest of the metro have dropped below freezing. For a couple hours this morning, parts of Osage, Pawnee & Payne counties might have to deal with freezing drizzle.More >>
Warm and breezy today with partly cloudy skies. Winds are breezy out of the south today around 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be near 60 by noon today with highs in the mid to upper 60s.More >>
Rain will wind down this morning but clouds will stick around Wednesday. As showers move east, there could still be areas of drizzle that lingering through midday.More >>
Things appear on track regarding the next system arriving later this afternoon and tonight with some rain chances followed by a warm-up before a major pattern change brings frigid weather back to the state.More >>
Clouds and fog will be possible this morning through midday with temps remaining in the 40s. Highs this afternoon will move into the upper 50s north and lower 60s south along with some sunshine by the afternoon and south winds.More >>
Rain is moving out, but stubborn clouds are sticking around on what’s shaping up to be a cool Green Country Sunday.More >>
From fire to rain: Very high fire danger and a fast chance of rain are in the cards for Green Country over the next 24 hours.More >>
It's a chilly start to the day. Big coats with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Some clouds through the morning hours and then sunny skies this afternoon.More >>
