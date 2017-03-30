News On 6 Goes Old School With Nostalgic 'Weather Teller' - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News On 6 Goes Old School With Nostalgic 'Weather Teller'

Image of the tower at the 320 South Boston Building. Image of the tower at the 320 South Boston Building.
Closeup image of the building. Closeup image of the building.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

News On 6 is going old school to the original form of social media.

In the late1960s, the top of downtown's 320 Boston Building (known then as the National Bank of Tulsa Building) was lit up with different colors to alert people miles around to changes in the weather. It was a very popular method to warn of potential danger or let Tulsans know all was well.

It was called the “Weather Teller,” an obvious play on words relating to forecasting and banking.Fast forward to 2017. The bank is still there, now known as Bank of Oklahoma. And the Weather Teller is making a comeback.

Starting April 1, 2017, News On 6 Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer and The Oklahoma Weather Experts - working from our high-tech weather center - will be activating the tower lights on the 320 Boston Building to signal weather conditions.

The goal is to have a little nostalgic fun, but also to let downtowners know they should tune in NewsOn6 for the very latest details on changing weather.

Here’s your guide to colors you’ll see on the 320 Boston Building and what they signify this spring and summer:

Remember, while the Weather Teller is a good way to become aware of severe weather moving in, there is no substitute for turning to News On 6, NewsOn6.com, our mobile apps and social media platforms to stay safe.

