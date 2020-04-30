Ultralight Glider Collides With Owasso Power Lines

News On 6

Bartlesville City Councilors Set Special Meeting to Talk Reopening City

Tess Maune

Coronavirus Food Assistance Program Aims to Help Farmers, Food Banks

Tess Maune

Tulsa's Safer At Home Order To End Friday; Some Businesses Reopening

William Blanchette

30 Million Have Sought US Unemployment Aid Since Virus Hit

Associated Press

Van Gogh Painting Stolen From Museum

Rachel Roberts

The Oklahoma Air National Guard To Honor Essential Workers With Flyovers

Shannon Rousseau

5-Star Weather Day Thursday For Green Country

Alan Crone

Okla. Attorney General's Office Launches New Resource To Process Unemployment Fraud Claims

Joseph Holloway

Tulsa Police: 1 Arrested Following Overnight High Speed Chase

Joseph Holloway

Man Whose Truck Fell From 4th Floor Of Tulsa Parking Garage Has Long Road To Recovery

Sawyer Buccy

Holland Hall Football Player Shaping Up For Promising Future

Daniel Hawk

Tulsa Restaurants Open Soon, Make Adjustments Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Kristen Weaver

OHP: 2 Dead After Chase Ends With Crash

News On 6

Wagoner Co. Deputies Shut Down Suspected Illegal Puppy Mill Operation

Reagan Ledbetter

Some Green Country Sites Offering COVID-19 Testing For People Without Symptoms

Amy Slanchik

Osage SkyNews 6 HD Flies Over Chase That Ends With Fatal Wreck

News On 6

Oklahoma Mental Health Experts Says COVID-19 Pandemic Has Impacted Many

Mallory Thomas

Oklahoma Air National Guard Adds More Dates For Flyover Tribute To COVID-19 workers

News On 6

Tulsa County Courthouse To Begin Phased Reopening May 4th

NewsOn6.com

Mayor Bynum Issues New Guidance For COVID-19 In Tulsa

News On 6

Tulsa Police Investigating After Burn Victim Found Near Oxley Nature Center

News On 6

OSDH: 3,473 Total Oklahomans Test Positive For Coronavirus; 214 Total Virus-Related Deaths Reported

LeighAnne Manwarren

2 Men Rescued From High Waters; Drivers Stranded During Tuesday's Severe Weather

Shannon Rousseau

Buck Atom's Cosmic Curious To Hold Virtual Lighting Ceremony

News On 6

Greenwood Rising History Center Gets New Location

Emory Bryan

25 Dead After Construction Site Fire In South Korea, Officials Say

Rachel Roberts

Okla. Attorney General Mike Hunter Requests Audit Of OSDH

Ashley Holden

NTSB Cites Weather, Canopy & Coast Guard Failure As Causes For Deadly Duck Boat Sinking

Tess Maune

Tulsa Police: Fugitive Taken Into Custody After Short Chase

Tess Maune

Tulsa Area Leaders To Give Update On Coronavirus Pandemic

Amy Kauffman

Officials Give Warning About Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Rachel Roberts

Woodland Hills Mall Planning To Reopen Friday

News On 6

New Claremore Bar Postponed Grand Opening Due To Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Joseph Holloway

City Of Skiatook Giving Out Washable Face Masks To Residents

Joseph Holloway

President Trump Invokes Defense Production Act To Keep Meat Processing Plants Open Amid Coronavirus Crisis

CBS News

Dog Is Apparently First In U.S. To Test Positive For Coronavirus

CBS News

WATCH: First Responders Save 2 Men From High Waters

News On 6