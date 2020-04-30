×
Ultralight Glider Collides With Owasso Power Lines
News On 6
Ultralight Glider Collides With Owasso Power Lines
Bartlesville City Councilors Set Special Meeting to Talk Reopening City
Tess Maune
Bartlesville city leaders will hold a special meeting Thursday night to develop a plan as the state begins to slowly reopen.
Coronavirus Food Assistance Program Aims to Help Farmers, Food Banks
Tess Maune
Tess Maune
Coronavirus Food Assistance Program Aims to Help Farmers, Food Banks
Tulsa's Safer At Home Order To End Friday; Some Businesses Reopening
William Blanchette
William Blanchette
Tulsa's Safer At Home Order To End Friday; Some Businesses Reopening
30 Million Have Sought US Unemployment Aid Since Virus Hit
Associated Press
More than 3.8 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the U.S. economy slid further into a crisis that is becoming the most devastating since the 1930s
Van Gogh Painting Stolen From Museum
Rachel Roberts
Rachel Roberts
Van Gogh Painting Stolen From Museum
The Oklahoma Air National Guard To Honor Essential Workers With Flyovers
Shannon Rousseau
The Oklahoma Air National Guard will honor essential workers with flyovers all across Green Country Thursday afternoon.
The Oklahoma Air National Guard To Honor Essential Workers With Flyovers
Shannon Rousseau
The Oklahoma Air National Guard will honor essential workers with flyovers all across Green Country Thursday afternoon.
5-Star Weather Day Thursday For Green Country
Alan Crone
Alan Crone
5-Star Weather Day Thursday For Green Country
5-Star Weather Day Thursday For Green Country
Alan Crone
5-Star Weather Day Thursday For Green Country
Okla. Attorney General's Office Launches New Resource To Process Unemployment Fraud Claims
Joseph Holloway
The Oklahoma attorney general’s office is launching a new resource to help people process unemployment fraud claims.
Okla. Attorney General's Office Launches New Resource To Process Unemployment Fraud Claims
Joseph Holloway
The Oklahoma attorney general’s office is launching a new resource to help people process unemployment fraud claims.
Tulsa Police: 1 Arrested Following Overnight High Speed Chase
Joseph Holloway
Joseph Holloway
Tulsa Police: 1 Arrested Following Overnight High Speed Chase
Tulsa Police: 1 Arrested Following Overnight High Speed Chase
Joseph Holloway
Tulsa Police: 1 Arrested Following Overnight High Speed Chase
Man Whose Truck Fell From 4th Floor Of Tulsa Parking Garage Has Long Road To Recovery
Sawyer Buccy
The stepmother of a man whose truck went off the fourth floor of the Saint Francis parking garage Tuesday night said he is thankful to be alive.
Man Whose Truck Fell From 4th Floor Of Tulsa Parking Garage Has Long Road To Recovery
Sawyer Buccy
The stepmother of a man whose truck went off the fourth floor of the Saint Francis parking garage Tuesday night said he is thankful to be alive.
Holland Hall Football Player Shaping Up For Promising Future
Daniel Hawk
Owen Ostroski's dad is Jerry Ostroski, the former TU all-american who went on to play eight years in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills – and Owen may follow suit.
Holland Hall Football Player Shaping Up For Promising Future
Daniel Hawk
Owen Ostroski's dad is Jerry Ostroski, the former TU all-american who went on to play eight years in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills – and Owen may follow suit.
Tulsa Restaurants Open Soon, Make Adjustments Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Kristen Weaver
When restaurants open their dining rooms on Friday, things will look much different.
Tulsa Restaurants Open Soon, Make Adjustments Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Kristen Weaver
When restaurants open their dining rooms on Friday, things will look much different.
OHP: 2 Dead After Chase Ends With Crash
News On 6
According to OHP, the pursuit started when troopers tried to do a traffic stop on a vehicle on the Turner Turnpike. Troopers said the chase started going West before exiting at Brisdtow.
OHP: 2 Dead After Chase Ends With Crash
News On 6
According to OHP, the pursuit started when troopers tried to do a traffic stop on a vehicle on the Turner Turnpike. Troopers said the chase started going West before exiting at Brisdtow.
Wagoner Co. Deputies Shut Down Suspected Illegal Puppy Mill Operation
Reagan Ledbetter
Wagoner County Deputies helped rescue more than 50 dogs in what they said is an illegal puppy mill operation. Deputies said the people who live here were charged in December with the very same crime.
Wagoner Co. Deputies Shut Down Suspected Illegal Puppy Mill Operation
Reagan Ledbetter
Wagoner County Deputies helped rescue more than 50 dogs in what they said is an illegal puppy mill operation. Deputies said the people who live here were charged in December with the very same crime.
Some Green Country Sites Offering COVID-19 Testing For People Without Symptoms
Amy Slanchik
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is encouraging anyone to get tested even if they don't have a cough, fever or shortness of breath.
Some Green Country Sites Offering COVID-19 Testing For People Without Symptoms
Amy Slanchik
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is encouraging anyone to get tested even if they don't have a cough, fever or shortness of breath.
Osage SkyNews 6 HD Flies Over Chase That Ends With Fatal Wreck
News On 6
WATCH: Osage SkyNews 6 HD flew over a chase that ended in a wreck in Creek County.
Osage SkyNews 6 HD Flies Over Chase That Ends With Fatal Wreck
News On 6
WATCH: Osage SkyNews 6 HD flew over a chase that ended in a wreck in Creek County.
Oklahoma Mental Health Experts Says COVID-19 Pandemic Has Impacted Many
Mallory Thomas
As businesses get ready to open their businesses again, employees have questions about how they can stay safe while working in the office again.
Oklahoma Mental Health Experts Says COVID-19 Pandemic Has Impacted Many
Mallory Thomas
As businesses get ready to open their businesses again, employees have questions about how they can stay safe while working in the office again.
Top Headlines
Ultralight Glider Collides With Owasso Power Lines
News On 6
Ultralight Glider Collides With Owasso Power Lines
Ultralight Glider Collides With Owasso Power Lines
News On 6
Ultralight Glider Collides With Owasso Power Lines
Bartlesville City Councilors Set Special Meeting to Talk Reopening City
Tess Maune
Bartlesville city leaders will hold a special meeting Thursday night to develop a plan as the state begins to slowly reopen.
Bartlesville City Councilors Set Special Meeting to Talk Reopening City
Tess Maune
Bartlesville city leaders will hold a special meeting Thursday night to develop a plan as the state begins to slowly reopen.
Coronavirus Food Assistance Program Aims to Help Farmers, Food Banks
Tess Maune
Coronavirus Food Assistance Program Aims to Help Farmers, Food Banks
Coronavirus Food Assistance Program Aims to Help Farmers, Food Banks
Tess Maune
Coronavirus Food Assistance Program Aims to Help Farmers, Food Banks
Ultralight Glider Collides With Owasso Power Lines
News On 6
Ultralight Glider Collides With Owasso Power Lines
Bartlesville City Councilors Set Special Meeting to Talk Reopening City
Tess Maune
Bartlesville city leaders will hold a special meeting Thursday night to develop a plan as the state begins to slowly reopen.
Coronavirus Food Assistance Program Aims to Help Farmers, Food Banks
Tess Maune
Coronavirus Food Assistance Program Aims to Help Farmers, Food Banks
Tulsa's Safer At Home Order To End Friday; Some Businesses Reopening
William Blanchette
Tulsa's Safer At Home Order To End Friday; Some Businesses Reopening
30 Million Have Sought US Unemployment Aid Since Virus Hit
Associated Press
More than 3.8 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the U.S. economy slid further into a crisis that is becoming the most devastating since the 1930s
Van Gogh Painting Stolen From Museum
Rachel Roberts
Van Gogh Painting Stolen From Museum
Oklahoma Air National Guard Adds More Dates For Flyover Tribute To COVID-19 workers
News On 6
News On 6
Oklahoma Air National Guard Adds More Dates For Flyover Tribute To COVID-19 workers
Oklahoma Air National Guard Adds More Dates For Flyover Tribute To COVID-19 workers
News On 6
Oklahoma Air National Guard Adds More Dates For Flyover Tribute To COVID-19 workers
Tulsa County Courthouse To Begin Phased Reopening May 4th
NewsOn6.com
NewsOn6.com
Tulsa County Courthouse To Begin Phased Reopening May 4th
Tulsa County Courthouse To Begin Phased Reopening May 4th
NewsOn6.com
Tulsa County Courthouse To Begin Phased Reopening May 4th
Mayor Bynum Issues New Guidance For COVID-19 In Tulsa
News On 6
News On 6
Mayor Bynum Issues New Guidance For COVID-19 In Tulsa
Mayor Bynum Issues New Guidance For COVID-19 In Tulsa
News On 6
Mayor Bynum Issues New Guidance For COVID-19 In Tulsa
Tulsa Police Investigating After Burn Victim Found Near Oxley Nature Center
News On 6
Tulsa Police Investigating After Burnt Body Found Near Oxley Nature Center
Tulsa Police Investigating After Burn Victim Found Near Oxley Nature Center
News On 6
Tulsa Police Investigating After Burnt Body Found Near Oxley Nature Center
OSDH: 3,473 Total Oklahomans Test Positive For Coronavirus; 214 Total Virus-Related Deaths Reported
LeighAnne Manwarren
LeighAnne Manwarren
OSDH: 3,473 Total Oklahomans Test Positive For Coronavirus; 214 Total Virus-Related Deaths Reported
OSDH: 3,473 Total Oklahomans Test Positive For Coronavirus; 214 Total Virus-Related Deaths Reported
LeighAnne Manwarren
OSDH: 3,473 Total Oklahomans Test Positive For Coronavirus; 214 Total Virus-Related Deaths Reported
2 Men Rescued From High Waters; Drivers Stranded During Tuesday's Severe Weather
Shannon Rousseau
Shannon Rousseau
2 Men Rescued From High Waters; Drivers Stranded During Tuesday's Severe Weather
2 Men Rescued From High Waters; Drivers Stranded During Tuesday's Severe Weather
Shannon Rousseau
2 Men Rescued From High Waters; Drivers Stranded During Tuesday's Severe Weather
Buck Atom's Cosmic Curious To Hold Virtual Lighting Ceremony
News On 6
News On 6
Buck Atom's Cosmic Curious To Hold Virtual Lighting Ceremony
Buck Atom's Cosmic Curious To Hold Virtual Lighting Ceremony
News On 6
Buck Atom's Cosmic Curious To Hold Virtual Lighting Ceremony
Greenwood Rising History Center Gets New Location
Emory Bryan
Emory Bryan
Greenwood Rising History Center Gets New Location
Greenwood Rising History Center Gets New Location
Emory Bryan
Greenwood Rising History Center Gets New Location
25 Dead After Construction Site Fire In South Korea, Officials Say
Rachel Roberts
Rachel Roberts
25 Dead After Construction Site Fire In South Korea, Officials Say
25 Dead After Construction Site Fire In South Korea, Officials Say
Rachel Roberts
25 Dead After Construction Site Fire In South Korea, Officials Say
Okla. Attorney General Mike Hunter Requests Audit Of OSDH
Ashley Holden
Oklahoma's Attorney General is asking for an investigative audit of the state health department.
Okla. Attorney General Mike Hunter Requests Audit Of OSDH
Ashley Holden
Oklahoma's Attorney General is asking for an investigative audit of the state health department.
NTSB Cites Weather, Canopy & Coast Guard Failure As Causes For Deadly Duck Boat Sinking
Tess Maune
NTSB Sites Weather, Canopy & Coast Guard Failure As Causes For Deadly Duck Boat Sinking
NTSB Cites Weather, Canopy & Coast Guard Failure As Causes For Deadly Duck Boat Sinking
Tess Maune
NTSB Sites Weather, Canopy & Coast Guard Failure As Causes For Deadly Duck Boat Sinking
Tulsa Police: Fugitive Taken Into Custody After Short Chase
Tess Maune
Tess Maune
Tulsa Police: Fugitive Taken Into Custody After Short Chase
Tulsa Police: Fugitive Taken Into Custody After Short Chase
Tess Maune
Tulsa Police: Fugitive Taken Into Custody After Short Chase
Tulsa Area Leaders To Give Update On Coronavirus Pandemic
Amy Kauffman
Amy Kauffman
Tulsa Area Leaders To Give Update On Coronavirus Pandemic
Tulsa Area Leaders To Give Update On Coronavirus Pandemic
Amy Kauffman
Tulsa Area Leaders To Give Update On Coronavirus Pandemic
Officials Give Warning About Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
Rachel Roberts
Many parts of the U.S. are still taking steps to reopen their economy as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases tops the 1 million mark. More than 56,000 Americans have died from the virus.
Officials Give Warning About Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
Rachel Roberts
Many parts of the U.S. are still taking steps to reopen their economy as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases tops the 1 million mark. More than 56,000 Americans have died from the virus.
Woodland Hills Mall Planning To Reopen Friday
News On 6
News On 6
Woodland Hills Mall Planning To Reopen Friday
Woodland Hills Mall Planning To Reopen Friday
News On 6
Woodland Hills Mall Planning To Reopen Friday
New Claremore Bar Postponed Grand Opening Due To Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
Joseph Holloway
The owners of a Claremore bar said COVID-19 postponed their grand opening and, now, they’re just waiting on the green light from the Governor to open their new business..
New Claremore Bar Postponed Grand Opening Due To Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
Joseph Holloway
The owners of a Claremore bar said COVID-19 postponed their grand opening and, now, they’re just waiting on the green light from the Governor to open their new business..
City Of Skiatook Giving Out Washable Face Masks To Residents
Joseph Holloway
As some businesses prepare to reopen, the City of Skiatook is giving out free face masks starting Wednesday morning to anyone in the city who needs it.
City Of Skiatook Giving Out Washable Face Masks To Residents
Joseph Holloway
As some businesses prepare to reopen, the City of Skiatook is giving out free face masks starting Wednesday morning to anyone in the city who needs it.
President Trump Invokes Defense Production Act To Keep Meat Processing Plants Open Amid Coronavirus Crisis
CBS News
CBS News
President Trump Invokes Defense Production Act To Keep Meat Processing Plants Open Amid Coronavirus Crisis
President Trump Invokes Defense Production Act To Keep Meat Processing Plants Open Amid Coronavirus Crisis
CBS News
President Trump Invokes Defense Production Act To Keep Meat Processing Plants Open Amid Coronavirus Crisis
Dog Is Apparently First In U.S. To Test Positive For Coronavirus
CBS News
The pet dog of a family taking part in a study at Duke University is apparently the first in the U.S. to test positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
Dog Is Apparently First In U.S. To Test Positive For Coronavirus
CBS News
The pet dog of a family taking part in a study at Duke University is apparently the first in the U.S. to test positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
WATCH: First Responders Save 2 Men From High Waters
News On 6
First responders rescue two men who found themselves stuck in high water after Tuesday's storms.
WATCH: First Responders Save 2 Men From High Waters
News On 6
First responders rescue two men who found themselves stuck in high water after Tuesday's storms.
