Woman Rescued From Tulsa Apartment Fire
Tulsa firefighters were called to a fire Friday night at the Avondale Apartments in the 6800 block of South Trenton Avenue around 7:30.
The apartment complex is between Peoria and Lewis avenues, just north of 71st Street in southeast Tulsa.
District Chief Jon Steiner said a second story balcony was burning when they got the complex, and they got the fire out quickly.
"We had a report of a handicapped person that needed assistance getting out, and we were able to find them and get to them fairly quickly," he said. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the district chief said.
Four units were damaged too badly to be inhabited. Some of the other units smell of smoke.
Steiner said they thought they would be able to naturally ventilate the smoky apartments, and they were searching for hidden fire and trying to salvage as much of the building as possible.
The American Red Cross and apartment management are helping displaced residents.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.