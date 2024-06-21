Cooler Start To Friday Before Evening Warmup, Triple Digit Temps On The Horizon

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

Thursday brings the “official” start of summer with the summer solstice, and we’re set up to see a lot more of that summer heat in the days ahead.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Thursday, June 20?

Thursday’s weather looks very much like a carbon copy of Wednesday. A mild morning will give way to seasonably hot afternoon temperatures in the lower 90s and heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Winds will stay light, which means there won’t be much of a breeze to cool you off during the day.

Like the past few days, there will be a very slight chance of a few pop-up showers or downpours in Green Country, although the large majority of us will still miss out.

What will the weather be like this weekend in Oklahoma?

Friday will bring more of the same to our area, with another mild morning giving way to another hot afternoon. We’ll look to see a bit more sunshine on Friday with highs in the lower to mid 90s and heat indices in the upper 90s.

The heat and humidity will, unfortunately, start to move into the excessive territory over the weekend. Highs head back to the mid 90s on Saturday and into the upper 90s on Sunday with heat index values soaring back above 105.

Outside of one or two cooling showers or storms, it will be sweltering by the tail end of the weekend and that looks to carry over into next week. Summer is definitely here!

Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric co-operatives, many with overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

