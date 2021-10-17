Home Page

No. 4 Oklahoma Beats TCU 52-31 In Williams' Starting Debut University of Oklahoma No. 4 Oklahoma Beats TCU 52-31 In Williams' Starting Debut

NORMAN, Oklahoma Caleb Williams had a big starting debut for No. 4 Oklahoma, throwing for 295 yards and four touchdowns and running for another score in the Sooners’ 52-31 victory over TCU on Saturday night. The freshman from Washington, D.C., unseated Spencer Rattler as the starter after leading a comeback victory over Texas last week in Dallas. He started fast against TCU with an opening 75-yard touchdown drive that took just under three minutes.

2 Taken To Hospital After Rollover Crash In Tulsa, Authorities Say

TULSA, Oklahoma The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is on the scene of a rollover accident in Tulsa on Saturday night. The crash was between two vehicles and occurred at 3100 South Lewis Ave.

3 Cowboy Takeaways: Cowboys Rein In Longhorns To Remain Undefeated

AUSTIN, Texas The Cowboys managed to rein in Bijan Robinson and the Texas Longhorns to keep their undefeated streak alive.

1 Person Shot In Car, Taken To Hospital In Tulsa, Police Say

TULSA, Oklahoma Tulsa Police confirm that a shooting occurred on South Victor Avenue on Saturday afternoon. Police say one person was shot in a car and transported to a local hospital. There were at least 10 shots fired into the victims' car.

24-Year-Old OSU Rodeo Team Coach Dies In Car Crash

STILLWATER, Oklahoma 24-year-old Lariat Larner, an assistant coach, died Wednesday night in a crash in Stillwater.

Families Scrambling, Employees Stranded After Sapulpa Childcare Center Abruptly Closes

SAPULPA, Oklahoma Families are scrambling to find new childcare options after Fox Learning Center in Sapulpa shut down without a moment's notice.

OHP: Semi Truck Driver Falls Asleep At Wheel, Drives Into Excavator

TULSA, Oklahoma The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a driver fell asleep at the wheel of a semi truck that later hit an excavator Saturday afternoon.

Sunday Forecast With Sawyer Wells Weather Videos Sunday Forecast With Sawyer Wells

TULSA, Oklahoma Meteorologist Sawyer Wells with the Sunday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.

Cooking Corner: Billy's Famous Sims Sauce

TULSA, Oklahoma Heather Berryhill is back this afternoon with a very special guest. Billy Sims and Heather Berryhill show us how to make Billy's Famous Sims Sauce!

