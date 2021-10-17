NORMAN, Oklahoma Caleb Williams had a big starting debut for No. 4 Oklahoma, throwing for 295 yards and four touchdowns and running for another score in the Sooners’ 52-31 victory over TCU on Saturday night. The freshman from Washington, D.C., unseated Spencer Rattler as the starter after leading a comeback victory over Texas last week in Dallas. He started fast against TCU with an opening 75-yard touchdown drive that took just under three minutes.
TULSA, Oklahoma The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is on the scene of a rollover accident in Tulsa on Saturday night. The crash was between two vehicles and occurred at 3100 South Lewis Ave.
AUSTIN, Texas The Cowboys managed to rein in Bijan Robinson and the Texas Longhorns to keep their undefeated streak alive.
TULSA, Oklahoma Tulsa Police confirm that a shooting occurred on South Victor Avenue on Saturday afternoon. Police say one person was shot in a car and transported to a local hospital. There were at least 10 shots fired into the victims' car.
STILLWATER, Oklahoma 24-year-old Lariat Larner, an assistant coach, died Wednesday night in a crash in Stillwater.
SAPULPA, Oklahoma Families are scrambling to find new childcare options after Fox Learning Center in Sapulpa shut down without a moment's notice.
TULSA, Oklahoma The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a driver fell asleep at the wheel of a semi truck that later hit an excavator Saturday afternoon.
TULSA, Oklahoma Meteorologist Sawyer Wells with the Sunday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
NORMAN, Oklahoma Caleb Williams had a big starting debut for No. 4 Oklahoma, throwing for 295 yards and four touchdowns and running for another score in the Sooners’ 52-31 victory over TCU on Saturday night. The freshman from Washington, D.C., unseated Spencer Rattler as the starter after leading a comeback victory over Texas last week in Dallas. He started fast against TCU with an opening 75-yard touchdown drive that took just under three minutes.
TULSA, Oklahoma Heather Berryhill is back this afternoon with a very special guest. Billy Sims and Heather Berryhill show us how to make Billy's Famous Sims Sauce!