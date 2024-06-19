Humid Weather And A Few Showers For Green Country

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

Our recent stretch of humid weather continues as we track the chance for a few showers in Green Country.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Wednesday, June 19?

Additional clouds will spread across Green Country for our Wednesday. Some of that cloud cover is associated with a tropical disturbance that’s moving across the Gulf of Mexico.

Despite the additional clouds moving through it’ll still be a toasty day with highs around 90 to the lower 90s this afternoon.

Like the past few days, there will be a slight chance of a few pop-up variety showers or downpours in some spots although the large majority of us will still miss out.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Thursday, June 20?

Thursday’s weather looks very much like a carbon copy of Wednesday. A mild morning will give way to seasonably hot afternoon temperatures in the lower 90s. And once again, a few widely scattered showers or downpours will be possible.

What will the weather be like this weekend in Oklahoma?

As you plan ahead for your weekend activities, plan for the heat and humidity to really crank up. Highs head back to the mid 90s on Friday and into the upper 90s on Saturday and Sunday with heat indices soaring back above 100. It’ll be a pool or lake weekend for sure!

