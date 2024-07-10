Heat And Humidity Increasing Soon In Northeast Oklahoma

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

A persistent ridge to the west of our area is set to gradually extend eastward this weekend. This pattern will cause a rise in heat and humidity, while deflecting any major storm systems from the state.

Prior to the expansion, the upper-level airflow will continue from the north to northwest across the central plains and into northern Oklahoma.

Are there storm chances Wednesday, July 10 in Oklahoma?

A minor disturbance may affect the region later Wednesday night into early Thursday, and again late Thursday into early Friday. These periods may see a small chance for scattered showers or isolated thunderstorms.

The likelihood for the Tulsa metro remains at or below 10%, with slightly higher chances near the Oklahoma and Kansas border.

Temperatures and humidity are expected to rise gradually over the weekend.

What will the weather be like this week in Oklahoma?

Wednesday's highs are anticipated to be in the lower to mid-90s with a negligible heat index. The winds will remain light, mostly from the north.

However, starting Thursday, southerly winds return and persist into the weekend, causing morning lows and afternoon temperatures to climb.

Low-level moisture will increase with dew points expected to hit the lower 70s by the weekend. Localized areas might experience additional moisture due to the evapotranspiration of recent rainfall.

This weekend, afternoon temperatures are nearing the upper 90s Saturday and near 100 Sunday, with heat index values potentially reaching heat advisory levels between 105 to 110, especially by Sunday and Monday.

The pattern for next week suggests hot and humid conditions, but operational data indicates that a potential weakness in the ridge could allow a weak cold front to approach the state by Wednesday or Thursday. We’ll not include any probabilities for now.

EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before and during long exposure to the summer heat. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors, and take plenty of shade breaks. No alcohol or caffeine. If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day. Don’t limit your use of air conditioning. Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors. Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

Friday-Saturday will be quiet, but more storms are coming in for late Sunday which will increase our chances of a few strong to severe storms during that time frame.

