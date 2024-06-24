Heat Stress Continues Across The State

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings remain across the state with afternoon heat index values nearing 105 to 110 in most locations. A few spots across far eastern OK and western Arkansas will experience slightly higher values where excessive heat warnings will be underway. No major relief from heat and humidity is expected this week, but some minor changes will occur at times.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Monday, June 24?

A few isolated, pop-up storms are possible Monday, mostly along and east of highway 69 this afternoon into far eastern sections of the state. The probability remains near or less than 10%.

The mid-level ridge of high pressure nearby today will slide southwest of the area tomorrow. This creates a favorable upper air flow from the northwest midweek allowing a weak boundary to near the area Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

The stronger flow will remain well north of the region but a few storms, possibly a small complex of storms, may impact part of the area during this period.

While this would bring a few spots rainfall, local dew points would remain high and no major relief from heat index values or heat stress will be likely.

Another front nears the state this weekend that brings another mention for additional organized storm chances late Saturday night into part of Sunday.

Afternoon highs reach the upper 90s and a few spots near 100 today. South winds from 10 to 15 mph remain with afternoon heat index values from 105 to 110.

Tuesday morning lows start in the upper 70s and lower 80s followed by afternoon highs in the upper 90s with south winds at 10 to 20 mph. A few storms will be possible late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. The main severe weather risk with any mature storm will be damaging downbursts of wind.

Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric co-operatives, many with overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/03KuCPYyb4hNFyC42Yo6Bt

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000656145416

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold