Ozone Alert Friday; Hot And Muggy Weather Returns This Weekend

Friday, July 12th 2024, 9:55 am
Scattered showers and storms are still possible across the northeastern corner of Oklahoma, extending into Southeastern Kansas, Southwest Missouri, and Northwest Arkansas Friday morning due to a lingering weak disturbance combined with the presence of a low-level jet.
The likelihood for the Tulsa metro area remains at or below 10% during the early morning. Later Friday night into early Saturday, there's a slight chance for isolated storms in the far northern sections of Oklahoma and southern Kansas.
These low-end probabilities will diminish as the mid-level ridge from the west expands, leading to sinking and compressing air. This will result in rising heat and humidity Friday, continuing into the weekend and through the early part of next week.
Expect morning lows in the mid to upper 70s and afternoon highs approaching 100 degrees from Sunday to at least Wednesday. A weakness in the upper ridge may allow a weak surface front to move into northern Oklahoma, increasing the likelihood of more organized storms from Wednesday night into Thursday and bringing cooler temperatures for a day or two.
Friday's highs are expected to hit the mid to upper 90s. Following some morning cloud cover, we'll experience mostly sunny skies with south winds at 10 to 20 mph. The heat index is projected between 100 and 104.
While heat advisories might not be issued Friday, the data suggests an increase in these values over the weekend, leading to heightened concerns about heat stress.
An Ozone Alert is in effect for the Tulsa metro region Friday. This means conditions are favorable for ozone formation near the ground, possibly leading to unhealthy levels.
Ozone in the upper portion of the atmosphere is helpful in protecting us from harmful radiation but is not healthy in the lower portions of the atmosphere. Ground level ozone forms under certain environmental conditions that may occur Friday.
EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:
Friday-Saturday will be quiet, but more storms are coming in for late Sunday which will increase our chances of a few strong to severe storms during that time frame.
Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric co-operatives, many with overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.
Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map
Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)
https://open.spotify.com/episode/03KuCPYyb4hNFyC42Yo6Bt
The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000656145416
Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!
July 12th, 2024
July 12th, 2024
July 12th, 2024
July 12th, 2024
July 12th, 2024