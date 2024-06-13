Above Normal Highs With Increasing Heat Index Values

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

We’ll continue with a steady state forecast of slowly increasing heat and humidity through the weekend. Low-end storm chances arrive across far northern OK and southern Kansas the next few days.

We’ll watch for tropical moisture nearing the state early next week bringing a few showers or storms to extreme eastern sections of the state.

What are the storm chances in Oklahoma on Thursday, June 13 and Friday, June 14?

A storm system moving across the central plains will merge with a surface front near I-70, generating scattered storms Thursday afternoon and night, some of which may be severe in central Kansas.

While most will stay north, a few showers or storms could drift into northwestern Oklahoma later Thursday night or into far northern Oklahoma before dawn on Friday. The likelihood of this remains at or below 10%, primarily for areas along the Oklahoma-Kansas border.

What will the weather be like this weekend in Oklahoma?

A somewhat stronger upper-level trough is expected to arrive Friday night, crossing the Rockies and reaching the central and northern plains on Saturday. This may lead to the development of additional storms across the central plains, posing severe threats in those areas.

Some storms may move southeast towards northern Oklahoma late Saturday into early Sunday. A mid-level high-pressure ridge should keep most storms north, but there's a slight chance for a few nearby early Sunday morning. This also is a low-end probability.

Expect consistent temperature and humidity levels through the weekend, with morning lows in the 70s and afternoon highs in the lower to mid-90s. Heat index values are projected to reach around 100 today through early next week.

What will the weather be like next week in Oklahoma?

Next week, we'll monitor a significant influx of deep tropical moisture linked to an easterly wave. Most data suggest most of this moisture will stay south or east of Oklahoma, but it's close enough to warrant a mention of possible showers or storms on Tuesday and Wednesday across far eastern Oklahoma.

A surface front approaching central Kansas on Tuesday could trigger more storms north of Oklahoma. We'll keep an eye on these developments, which may increase storm chances by mid-next week. For now, probabilities remain very low.

