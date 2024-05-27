Memorial Day Forecast: Sunny & Warm For Green Country

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

Severe weather caused two deaths, several injuries and widespread damage in Oklahoma late Saturday night.

Salina was also affected by Saturday night's storms, and Mayor Plumlee said that all water, gas and electricity to the town was shut off as they were dealing with the situation.

STORM DAMAGE REPORT

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management provided the following update at 3 a.m.

Delaware County Emergency Management reports damages to homes, trees, and power lines in southern Delaware County. Garfield County Emergency Management reports baseball-sized hail at Boomer and Keowee SSW of Hillsdale. Numerous homes were damaged by hail. Mayes County Emergency Management reports multiple homes and structures damaged around Pryor and Salina. Nowata County reports damage to trees in the Wann area. One power pole is down with a downed tree entangled in power lines. Owasso Emergency Management reports utility poles are down. No structure damage or injuries. Ringwood Emergency Management reports wind damage west of Ringwood with multiple tree limbs down. Rogers County Emergency Management reports widespread damage to homes, structures, and power lines in and around Claremore. Claremore First Baptist Church and the County Courthouse were damaged. Owasso Fire, Police, and EMS are assisting with Search and Rescue. Washington County Emergency Management is providing light towers. Wagoner County and Broken Arrow Emergency Management are on the scene to assist. Woods County Emergency Management reports wind damage and multiple injuries at an outdoor wedding northeast of Capron. Woodward County Emergency Management reports a mobile home with roof damage and trailers overturned near Mutual. Two barns were destroyed and numerous power poles were damaged.





The American Red Cross has opened evacuation centers for people impacted by severe weather.

Claremore

Memorial Heights Baptist Church

1500 W Will Rogers Blvd.

Claremore, OK 74017

Pryor

Mayes County Fairgrounds

2200 NE First St.

Pryor, OK 74361

What will the weather be like Memorial Day, Monday, May 27 and the rest of the week?

Memorial Day weather looks pleasant with sunshine, drier air, and daytime highs into the mid-80s. After a slight break in thunderstorm activity, another active weather pattern arrives Tuesday and continues through the end of the week.

The main upper air flow is transitioning Sunday morning and will become more from the west and northwest over the next few days. This pattern is very normal for late May and early June allowing disturbances to our northwest to move across the state and usually brings storm complexes across our region.

Based on this pattern and the consensus of most data, the probability for shower and storm activity will continue from Tuesday through the end of the week. Higher probabilities will mostly be the late night and early morning varieties.

Some severe threats will be possible, mostly in the form of damaging winds and heavy rainfall threats. The upper air flow should return from the southwest by late this week into next weekend, continuing a threat of some storm activity. Other than Sunday's highs in the lower 90s, most of our daytime temperatures will stay in the 80s for the next week.

Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric co-operatives, many with overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

