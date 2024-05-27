Memorial Day Forecast: Sunny & Warm For Green Country

Monday, May 27th 2024, 7:14 am
Severe weather caused two deaths, several injuries and widespread damage in Oklahoma late Saturday night.
Salina was also affected by Saturday night's storms, and Mayor Plumlee said that all water, gas and electricity to the town was shut off as they were dealing with the situation.
STORM DAMAGE REPORT
The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management provided the following update at 3 a.m.
The American Red Cross has opened evacuation centers for people impacted by severe weather.
Claremore
Memorial Heights Baptist Church
1500 W Will Rogers Blvd.
Claremore, OK 74017
Pryor
Mayes County Fairgrounds
2200 NE First St.
Pryor, OK 74361
Memorial Day weather looks pleasant with sunshine, drier air, and daytime highs into the mid-80s. After a slight break in thunderstorm activity, another active weather pattern arrives Tuesday and continues through the end of the week.
The main upper air flow is transitioning Sunday morning and will become more from the west and northwest over the next few days. This pattern is very normal for late May and early June allowing disturbances to our northwest to move across the state and usually brings storm complexes across our region.
Based on this pattern and the consensus of most data, the probability for shower and storm activity will continue from Tuesday through the end of the week. Higher probabilities will mostly be the late night and early morning varieties.
Some severe threats will be possible, mostly in the form of damaging winds and heavy rainfall threats. The upper air flow should return from the southwest by late this week into next weekend, continuing a threat of some storm activity. Other than Sunday's highs in the lower 90s, most of our daytime temperatures will stay in the 80s for the next week.
Outages Across Oklahoma:
Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric co-operatives, many with overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.
Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map
Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)
The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/episode/03KuCPYyb4hNFyC42Yo6Bt
The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000656145416
