Additional Shower And Storm Chances Remain Through The Week

There's a possibility of a few showers or storms Wednesday morning, with increasing chances later tonight into early Thursday morning.

The active weather pattern is likely to persist for some time with increasing probabilities Thursday and Friday. A few strong to severe storms will be possible during this period.

What are the chances for severe weather on Wednesday, May 29 and later this week in Oklahoma?

The forecast is largely consistent with previous reports. The northwest upper airflow will occasionally bring disturbances close to the area, offering chances for showers and storms in certain locations. Pinpointing the exact timing and paths of these disturbances is challenging in this pattern.

However, most of these disturbances are more likely during the overnight and early morning hours. While daytime probabilities are not ruled out, the greater likelihood for most areas will be during these times.

An exception is expected on Thursday and Friday when data suggests a mid-level disturbance could bring a more widespread occurrence of showers and storms, including the potential for damaging winds in some areas.

The threat for severe weather today is low, but a few isolated cells may produce some generally small hail and gusty winds. There are increasing signals for a complex of storms to develop from southeastern Colorado and move across northwestern OK into part of our area Thursday morning through midday.

As mentioned above, if this scenario occurs, there will be a potential for a few areas of strong winds. Another complex of storms will be likely to develop Thursday afternoon and evening across some of the same areas to our northwest and move southeast into part of eastern and southern OK late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

The forecast for Friday depends greatly on the exact outcome of Thursday. But we’ll continue to mention additional showers and storms Friday, with a few strong to severe storms located along and south of the I-40 corridor into north TX.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma this weekend?

This weekend, the upper air pattern might shift briefly, coming more from the west or southwest as another disturbance approaches the state in a slightly stronger flow. We'll see continued chances of precipitation with afternoon highs around the usual range.

By next week, we’ll track at least two additional short-waves inducing additional shower and storm chance during the early part of the week. Afternoon highs will range from the mid-80s Saturday to the upper 80s Sunday and early next week.

