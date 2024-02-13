Clear Skies, Sunshine Return To Oklahoma's Green Country

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

News On 6

Sunshine returns with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s along with southwest winds from 7 to near 15 mph.

Stronger south winds return Wednesday with afternoon highs reaching the upper 60s and a few lower 70s before our next system brushes the region. Cooler to colder weather will arrive later this week influencing the first half of the weekend. Precipitation chances will remain mostly low with this next system, mostly early Friday morning, across far northeastern OK.

The upper air flow will be mostly from the west to east over the short term and will bring a medium length trough across the area late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. As this trough passes east, the upper flow slowly changes to a weak northwest flow.

A surface cold front is expected to make an appearance Thursday bringing north winds and at least a minor cool-down compared to the expected temps for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday afternoon highs will stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Friday, February 16?

A stronger front is likely to arrive Friday morning that shoves cooler (colder) air across the region and brings a slight mention for some precipitation.

The data remains inconclusive on the magnitude of this possible cooler air mass but there will be a mention for some light showers early Friday morning across southeastern Kansas extending into northwestern Arkansas with this frontal system.

What will the weather be like this weekend in Oklahoma?

We'll see the colder air Friday through Saturday morning before the air mass quickly modifies with a return of southerly flow Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

Friday afternoon highs will stay in the mid-50s with gusty north winds.

Saturday morning a surface ridge of high pressure nearby will allow morning lows dropping into the lower and mid-20s. Saturday afternoon highs will stay in the lower 40s with blustery north winds. A few spots may only reach highs in the upper 30s across far northeastern sections of the area.

Cold temps will be likely Sunday morning with many locations in the mid-20s before afternoon highs reach the lower 60s with gusty south winds.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma next week?

More spring-like weather is likely for a few days early next week with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Based on the expected pattern, a stronger storm system is likely to brush the central plains by the middle of next week.

