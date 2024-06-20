Man Dead After Shooting Outside Tulsa Home

Tulsa Police confirm a man who was shot Wednesday morning near 91st and Mingo has died.

Officers say the man was breaking into a vehicle-when the vehicle's owner came outside to confront the man. They say there was an argument, and the car's owner shot the man.

Police say there is no arrest at this time, pending further investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.