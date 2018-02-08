Tulsa Tech Instructor Recognized As An 'Impactful Teacher'
News On 6 and Mullin Plumbing are recognizing another "Impactful Teacher." Stephanie Aitken is an instructor for the Aerospace Academy program at Tulsa Tech that helps bridge the gap for students between high school and the real world.
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and
information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.