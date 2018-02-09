Police Investigate Home Invasions At Owasso Apartment

The manhunt for burglary suspects prompted a lockdown at six Owasso schools early Friday after a woman says two people broke into her apartment and came into her bedroom while she was in bed.
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.