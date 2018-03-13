Attorneys For Bixby Sexual Assault Suspects Want D.A.'s Office Disqualified
Attorneys for the four football players accused of sexually assaulting a teammate have filed a motion to disqualify the Rogers County District Attorney's Office from representing the state of Oklahoma in the criminal proceedings.
