Despite Teacher Walkout, Tulsa Kids Still Have Opportunities To Learn
Just because there’s no school doesn’t mean there’s no learning. Global Gardens, one of the agencies providing mobile programs for kids during the walkout brought a worm farm to the West Mabee Boys and Girls Club, and the kids are eatin’ it up (not literally).
