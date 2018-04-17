New Partnership Lets Broken Arrow Students Earn College Degree In High School
A new partnership is set to give some Green Country students the chance to earn college credit while still in high school. The dual credit program will allow Broken Arrow students to finish their senior year with an associate’s degree from TCC and then be able to seamlessly transfer to NSU to complete a bachelor’s degree just two years later.
