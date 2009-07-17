Join LeAnne's Team and Race for the Cure

Komen Tulsa Race For The Cure - Saturday, September 30, River Spirit Casino

The 2017 Komen Tulsa Race for the Cure will be held at the River Spirit Casino Resort this year! Race Day is Saturday, September 30. All of the booths, vendors and activities will be stationed in the far south parking lot with race parking north of the casino. This year they are excited to add a half marathon, however, there is a 500 runner limit so be sure to register early!

LeAnne's Team

As a past President of Susan G. Komen Tulsa, I'd like to invite you to register for the Komen Tulsa Race for the Cure, with the knowledge that you can help end breast cancer forever. When you register, if you don't already have a team, please sign up to Join LeAnne’s Team.

As a breast cancer survivor, I am grateful for every new day. Gathering for the race with thousands of other survivors is empowering. We all have our own reason for racing. Whether you are a survivor, a family member or someone who just wants to help, each person walking or running in the Komen Tulsa Race for the Cure takes us one step closer to fulfilling our promise to save lives and end breast cancer. By empowering people, ensuring quality care for all and energizing science to find a cure...you can turn the dream of a world without breast cancer into reality...one step at a time. What will YOU promise?

Race Schedule

6:00 a.m. Registration and Packet Pickup Open

6:30 a.m. Half Marathon

7:30 a.m. Timed 5K

9:00 a.m.* Untimed 5k

10:00 a.m. 1-mile Fun Run/Walk

*Rolling Start Time for Untimed 5k Runners/Walkers Groups of runners and walkers will be released in rolling start times, every 15 minutes at 9 a.m., 9:15 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Pick a time that works best for your team and join the starting line at your leisure!