Tess Maune is an Oklahoma girl through and through. Born and raised in El Reno, she always dreamed of one day working as an anchor and reporter. Tess joined News On 6 in March 2012 and is excited to be on six in the morning in her home state.

Tess graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in broadcast journalism. She started her career on-air as a college student, anchoring the evening and morning news at a small TV station in Stillwater. While at OSU, Tess learned more about the news business while interning with KWTV and KFOR-TV. She also spent time on the political beat as a congressional intern in Washington, D.C.

After college, Tess moved to Fayetteville, Arkansas, where she worked for three years as a reporter and producer for 40/29 News, earning her two consecutive Associated Press awards for best 10 p.m. newscast. She then took her producing talents to Oklahoma City, before taking a short break from the news business. It didn't take long for her to realize she belongs in a newsroom and she is thrilled to be starting again in Tulsa.

When Tess is not on TV, there's a good chance she's talking or texting with her mom, spending time with her nieces and grandma or taking care of Muffin and Miss Priss (her dog and cat). You might also find Tess on the trails training. She recently ran her first full marathon and she plans to run many more. Some of her favorite things include Braum's ice cream, chocolate donuts, running and going to the gym (so she can enjoy eating ice cream and donuts), cheering on her Oklahoma State Cowboys and live music. If you see Tess out, be sure to stop and say hello!