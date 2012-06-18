Tess Maune

Lyndsey and Chad Scott got married at a Mayes County barn, and the damage can most likely be repaired. But, on the other side of the property is another barn, even more special to them, that is destroyed.More >>
Lyndsey and Chad Scott got married at a Mayes County barn, and the damage can most likely be repaired. But, on the other side of the property is another barn, even more special to them, that is destroyed.More >>
FEMA agents are in Tulsa touring the tornado-ravaged areas of the city.More >>
FEMA agents are in Tulsa touring the tornado-ravaged areas of the city.More >>
Tulsa's Remington Tower took a direct hit from Sunday's EF-2 tornado. Four days later, tenants are still begging to get inside.More >>
Tulsa's Remington Tower took a direct hit from Sunday's EF-2 tornado. Four days later, tenants are still begging to get inside.More >>
With hundreds of millions of dollars at stake, three Oklahoma Supreme Court hearings will be televised for the first time Tuesday, August 8.More >>
With hundreds of millions of dollars at stake, three Oklahoma Supreme Court hearings will be televised for the first time Tuesday, August 8.More >>
A Green Country mother is sharing the story of her baby's suspected abuse.More >>
A Green Country mother is sharing the story of her baby's suspected abuse.More >>
Police suspect a Cleveland man abused his 7-month-old daughter while his wife was out at a job interview.More >>
Police suspect a Cleveland man abused his 7-month-old daughter while his wife was out at a job interview.More >>
Friends and family said goodbye to two children who were killed in a car crash last week on Interstate 35.More >>
Friends and family said goodbye to two children who were killed in a car crash last week on Interstate 35.More >>
Three suspects are at the Cherokee County Detention Center facing first-degree murder charges while the family of the victim, Andy Clay, tries come to terms with what happened.More >>
Three suspects are at the Cherokee County Detention Center facing first-degree murder charges while the family of the victim, Andy Clay, tries come to terms with what happened.More >>
It's the moment Grant Krotzer thought would never come.More >>
It's the moment Grant Krotzer thought would never come.More >>
A sailor killed in the U.S.S. Fitzgerald collision was buried with full military honors today in Broken Arrow.More >>
A sailor killed in the U.S.S. Fitzgerald collision was buried with full military honors today in Broken Arrow.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Need to contact a News On 6 anchor or reporter? Get their contact information here.
Join other News On 6 fans "Like" us on Facebook! You’ll be in the loop for breaking news, special offers and other inside details.
Follow @NewsOn6 to get up-to-date news info as it happens right on your cell phone or desktop!
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.