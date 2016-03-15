Brandon Welles - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Brandon is an Oklahoma native born and raised in Tulsa. He attributes his love of weather to his father and Travis Meyer, as well as the wicked weather road show camps that came to his school at a young age. As a young child he would sit glued to the TV during severe weather coverage and watch Travis for hours on end. He also enjoyed reading books about weather, watching weather videos, learning about storm chasers through documentaries and, of course, was fascinated by the movie Twister.  

Brandon experienced the April 24, 1993 tornado, which demolished Bruce's Truck Stop in Tulsa. He didn't know at the time that he had been standing under the mesocyclone as that tornado developed. That's when his love of and passion for weather took off.

He believes it’s truly an honor and privilege to be able to warn the residents of Green Country of impending severe weather and winter storms. He started chasing and capturing the beauty and fury of Mother Nature in 2002. He's documented tornadoes in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas.

Brandon is a graduate of Broken Arrow High School. He is married to Ashley who is also fascinated by storms. They reside in Broken Arrow with their 4-year-old son and their dog, Moose. 

Brandon began his dream of being a storm tracker with KOTV in November 2015 and looks forward to being there in the years to come.

When he's not tracking severe or winter weather, Brandon likes to spend time with his wife and son enjoying the outdoors, grilling and going to the lake house.

