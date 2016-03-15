Timm Crone - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Timm Crone is originally from Ft. Worth, Texas, but grew up in Seattle, Wash.  Timm has been a storm chaser since April of 1987, when he saw his first tornado while attending the Air Traffic Control Academy in OKC.  

Over the years, Timm has chased storms in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Colorado, Arkansas and Missouri.  He has responded to devastating tornadoes in Moore, OK, Greensburg, KS, Joplin MO.  And, in May of 2013, Timm and his chase/response partner tracked the largest storm ever recorded in El Reno, OK. 

Timm is also currently working at the Air Traffic Control Tower at Tulsa International Airport, where he’s been a controller there since moving to Tulsa in 1990.  He’s helped coach volleyball and tennis at Rejoice Christian School in Owasso, and enjoys golf, riding bicycles and traveling.  But his true passion has always been weather.

As he joins News On 6, Timm has the full support of his wife Tawny, and daughter Colette, who have always encouraged him to “‘chase your passion”.  He is very thankful, and honored to have this opportunity to work with the best weather team in the entire country.  He is eager to help track and report severe weather for the viewers in NE Oklahoma.

